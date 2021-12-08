Weyland Ventures and Genuine Work Redefine Collaborative Workspace Model at Dayton’s Motor Car Building
DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The iconic Dayton Motor Car Building has been brought to life again with a complete facility renovation and is now the home to Genuine Work, subsidiary of Weyland Ventures, a Dayton-based collaborative workspace providing versatile solutions accommodating creatives and corporations alike. Genuine Work’s bespoke model sets them apart from the conventional shared space landscape, offering members a suite of services ranging from vanilla box to turn-key with full floor options.
Weyland Ventures is pleased to announce that metal forming press room OEM and service provider Nidec Minster has assumed lease of the building’s sixth floor. Like their neighbor Genuine Work, Nidec Minster’s expansion to Dayton represents a new wave of reinvestment in the immediate Community. The hi-tech and reenvisioned concept of the iconic Motor Car Building is a signature of the Weyland Ventures portfolio of projects, seamlessly blending revitalization, and visionary functionality.
“We are thrilled to welcome Nidec Minster to Dayton and to share space with Genuine Work at the Motor Car Building. Their investment in the community and its international presence is one more example of how Dayton is a major draw for emerging tech and entrepreneurship, established manufacturing, and enterprise companies who see this as a place for their companies and employees to thrive.” – Craig Pishotti, Genuine Work Co-Founder
About Genuine Work
Established by Weyland Ventures, Genuine Work is a full-service firm creating and operating hospitality, residential, coworking, and a broad array of commercial and retail experiences. We love helping people and businesses see their vision come to life, succeed, and grow. Visit www.genuinework.co.
About Weyland Ventures
Weyland Ventures is a multi-disciplinary real estate development firm known for creating unique mixed-use properties in urban areas across the nation. Considered experts in the use of historic tax credits, new market credits and other layered financing methods the company is able to tackle tough projects that typically wouldn’t be considered viable to other firms. Our projects incorporate residential, commercial, retail, and entertainment venues that often create new and vibrant neighborhoods, while preserving the community’s unique heritage. Learn more about the Weyland Ventures team at www.weylandventures.com.
About Nidec Minster/Nidec Press & Automation
Nidec Minster is proud to be a cornerstone business in our region and is headquartered in Minster, Ohio – just north of Dayton. What began as a local blacksmith shop, quickly evolved to become known for innovative, high-quality products, delivering the first friction clutch motor used in oil fields, then factories – and eventually metal forming presses. Most widely known as “the standard” in the metal packaging industry, Nidec Minster offers mechanical, servo, EV lamination, and packaging presses (60-1650T), that are known for durable, reliable, and proven performance. Nidec Minster was founded in 1896 and is celebrating 125 in business. Learn more at www.minster.com.
Nidec Press & Automation brings together globally leading metal forming press room brands, including Nidec Minster, creating a single source for comprehensive pressroom solutions, supporting key stamping industries such as Packaging (beverage cans and food containers), E-mobility/Lamination (EV and lamination motors), Contract (medical, household, construction, appliances, etc.), Automotive (major and minor parts), and High Speed (electrical connectors and components). Presently they operate 11 facilities under six brands on four continents with over 1,300 employees. More information can be found at www.nidecpa.com.
