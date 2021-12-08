Submit Release
News Search

There were 776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,662 in the last 365 days.

Stock Transportation in Alberta, Canada Receives Certificate of Recognition for Workplace Safety

Certificate of Recognition

Edmonton Team

Edmonton Team - Back row L to R: Sandeep Kalley, Kassandra Hall, Kim Van Veld, Lise Duclos, and Tracy Fulford | Front row L to R: Karen Germscheid, Chris Paquette, Jolene Mitchell, and Cindy Houston | Not pictured: Denise Gaboury and Andrea Bukovits

Receiving the prestigious COR certification is a validation of our organization’s commitment to safety and the thoroughness of our health and safety programs that ensure our team members are safe.”
— Mark Hannah, Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer - Canada
EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stock Transportation, a leader in school bus transportation, has received a Certificate of Recognition (COR) for workplace safety for its Edmonton, Alberta location through the Alberta Association of Safety Professionals.

A COR indicates that an employer’s health and safety management system has been evaluated by a certified auditor and meets provincial standards established by Occupational Health and Safety (OHS). The COR audit consists of ten different elements that evaluate an employer’s health and safety programs. The evaluation includes an in-depth review of the employer’s health and safety program, supporting documents verifying a thorough implementation and health and safety practices execution.

“Receiving the prestigious COR certification is a validation of our organization’s commitment to safety and the thoroughness of our health and safety programs that ensure our team members are safe,” said Mark Hannah, Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer - Canada. “It is a significant achievement, and we could not have done it without the leadership of General Manager, Christine Paquette, and Safety Manager, Kimberly Van Veld, both of whom were instrumental in providing invaluable feedback throughout the certification process.”

About Stock Transportation: For over 62 years, Stock Transportation has proudly been delivering safe, efficient, reliable student transportation services to passengers and procuring buses across Canada. Stock transports over 100,000 students daily (Pre-COVID Figures), operates more than 3,000 school buses and employs 3,700 outstanding team members who provide exceptional service out of 11 Customer Service Centres in both urban and rural areas throughout, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Alberta.

Edward Flavin
National Express LLC
+1 630-297-1064
email us here

You just read:

Stock Transportation in Alberta, Canada Receives Certificate of Recognition for Workplace Safety

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.