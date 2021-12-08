EGLE kicks off 3rd annual PFAS virtual summit this week

Dec. 6, 2021 EGLE Media Office, EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov, 517-284-9278

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today kicked off its 3rd annual PFAS summit meeting bringing together environmental, health, and regulatory experts to share the latest developments in protecting people and the environment from per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination.

Hosted by the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART), the week-long virtual summit brings together environmental program managers, policy experts, researchers, and contractors from around the Great Lakes region to share the challenges of addressing this contamination and present innovative technical solutions developed to address ubiquitous "forever" chemicals.

More than 1,300 participants pre-registered for the virtual event including representatives from 38 states and 8 countries. Registration information and the complete agenda and list of speakers is available on the conference page.

MPART has been widely recognized as a national leader in the response to PFAS contamination in drinking water. Notable accomplishments of the multi-agency team include the nation's first statewide testing of public water supplies and schools for PFAS, the establishment of some of the nation's most comprehensive PFAS drinking water standards and the country's largest collection and disposal program for PFAS-containing firefighting foam.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer established MPART as a permanent advisory body within EGLE under a 2019 Executive Order.

PFAS compounds are a group of potentially harmful contaminants used in thousands of applications globally, including firefighting foam, food packaging and many other consumer and industrial applications.

