EGLE expands its outreach to more college and university students to highlight career opportunities

To broaden its outreach efforts at colleges and universities, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is participating in a webinar in March to connect with students at colleges and universities at which the department has not previously had outreach events.

“This webinar is designed to connect with students from 20 colleges and universities whose academic program align with EGLE’s mission – particularly in the area of environmental studies, sustainability and engineering,” says Sandra Philpott-Burke, departmental administrator. “Our goal is to promote awareness of career opportunities within EGLE and to broaden our reach with institutions in Michigan, and the surrounding Great Lakes Region, as well as those which serve underrepresented students with which we do not yet have established relationships.”

The Discover Career Paths with EGLE: Shaping the Next Generation of Environmental Leaders webinar, hosted by Radancy Platform, will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 26.

Register now

In addition to sharing information about EGLE’s work and career pathways, this webinar aims to strengthen partnerships with these higher education institutions and expand EGLE’s access to a diverse and talented pool of future environmental professionals.

Colleges and universities are: