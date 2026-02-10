Register now open for Great Lakes Drinking Water Conference in May

Registration is now open for the Great Lakes Drinking Water Conference, taking place at the Park Place Hotel in Traverse City, May 20-21. This conference, hosted by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lake, and Energy (EGLE), brings together professionals from across the Great Lakes region to address today’s most urgent drinking water challenges—and build practical, collaborative solutions for tomorrow.

Conference topics include:

Emerging Contaminants.

Water System Resiliency.

Policy and Regulatory Updates.

Source Water Protection.

Lead and Copper.

Community Engagement and Partnerships.

Strengthening the Future of Drinking Water.

Check out the preliminary agenda.

This two-day conference offers timely education, meaningful networking, and real-world insights for everyone involved in protecting and delivering safe drinking water.

The registration deadline is May 5.