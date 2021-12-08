Lake Restoration Program draft 2021 Report and 2022 Plan available for public comment

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Lake Restoration Program is accepting comments on the newly released draft 2021 Lake Restoration Report and 2022 Plan.

The report is available for review at: https://www.iowadnr.gov/ Environmental-Protection/ Water-Quality/Lake-Restoration . It highlights restoration projects completed around the state in State Fiscal Year 2021 and outlines plans for upcoming restoration projects.

The Lake Restoration Program works with communities and stakeholders across Iowa to improve water quality and recreational opportunities at publicly-owned lakes. Since the program’s creation in 2006, the Iowa legislature has invested over $130 million in the lake restoration program. To date, DNR and project partners have completed restoration activities at 29 lakes. Currently, the program is completing projects at an additional 21 lakes, and developing new projects at 14 lakes statewide.

Since 2006, 38 shallow lake/wetlands projects have also been completed, improving over 14,000 wetland acres. The program maintains a list of publicly-owned lakes and shallow lakes/wetlands prioritized for restoration.

Major projects completed in 2021 include a $2.8 million investment at Lake Geode State Park (Henry County) and a $4.2 million project at West Lake Park in Scott County. Major projects planned for 2022 include a dredging project at Blue Lake, located within Lewis and Clark State Park (Monona County), watershed and in-lake restoration work at Otter Creek Lake County Park (Tama County), and dredging, stabilizing the shoreline and park improvements at Lake Ahquabi State Park (Warren County). Additionally, several large-scale shallow lake/wetland restoration projects are planned for construction in 2022, including projects at Garlock Slough and West Swan Lake (both in Dickinson County).

The DNR is accepting comments through December 21, 2021. Comments may be submitted via email to George.antoniou@dnr.iowa.gov or sent via mail to George Antoniou, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Wallace State Office Building, 502 East Ninth Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50319-0034.