Capitalcore LLC, in Line with Global Market Equality

Capitalcore LLC, Making Effort to Bring Global Equality into The Global Market TradingKINGSTOWN, SVG, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oliver Brown, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Capitalcore LLC, explained how they are trying to eliminate discrimination in the global market. He described that most of the complaints that traders are always submitting with every broker in every jurisdiction had always been about the frustrating long time that it takes for their deposits to be delivered to their trading accounts. “Some traders lose their opportunity to make the trade that they aimed for, because of this delay” said Mr. Brown. “Some people don’t have access to the limited deposit methods that brokers list on their accepted methods” he added. As he insisted, in Capitalcore LLC, their goal is to bring equality to the people all around the world when it comes to the financial markets.
The management board will not miss any chances to take any step toward the global justice, as the CFO mentioned. “Centralized finances are of course the most trusted methods of payment, but when it comes to transaction speed, privacy and availability, these methods are a little outdated and have been proven to be on the weak side, comparing to decentralized finances and cryptocurrencies” says Oliver Brown. “We could come up with a flawless plan to add cryptocurrencies along with some other methods to our accepted payment methods. The methods that we accept for depositing and our powerful Anti-money laundering (AML) and ATF methods are described on the company’s website” He continued. He believes they could accelerate deposit procedure to a pretty good extent by taking this step.
Speaking of Capitalcore’s motto, which is to bring equality among all traders around the world, we were interested to know what solution did they think of, for traders with low financial means; of course, different account balances will provide different chances and therefore it ruins the equality. Oliver Brown did not deny this fact; he talked about what they did to reduce this gap: “we provide the maximum of 1000:1 leverage for our customers, this means any of our customers can make any deal with 1000 times the money they have in their account; we also have a 40% deposit bonus on each of the clients’ deposits; for some account types it is even tradable when traders are down in the loss, which is pretty rare, even among the most popular Forex brokers.
It is clear that the high leverage could bring the risk of liquidity to the account, so we give our customers the possibility to limit the leverage on their accounts of their own will.” As Oliver Brown stated, they considered themselves responsible for answering any possible questions about their brokerage, trading platform or any other things that can be related to Capitalcore company by any means. He uttered that another reason for having their support team standing by, is for not leaving any questions unanswered. As mentioned before, they had their support team standing by 24/7, so that their customers will be able to have their problems solved at any time.
The next question asked, was about the unique platform they provide for their customers; Mr. Brown mentioned as their team believes, an old solution will not be able to answer newly aroused demands; So, they decided to make a better use of the latest technology and programs. They do not claim to have the most perfect trading platform, but they are looking forward to improve it, in order to approach the perfect platform that any trader is in need of. “To make our customers familiar with our platform, we have provided them with demo trading accounts; Capitalcore trading platform provides a more user-friendly environment as it contains different layouts, because for an experienced trader, a more detailed face would be more useful, while for those who want to keep things simpler, a simplified face would be more convenient, which both happen to be provided by Capitalcore.
As the final question, we asked Mr. Brown about their future plans for the brokerage. “Are we going to improve anything about our brokerage? I guess most probably we will. Our customer support is constantly listening for new ideas and suggestions to improve our services for our customers” says the CFO.
