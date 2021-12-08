Rebar Processing Equipment Market : Industry Analysis & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence
The global Rebar Processing Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2021 -2028).
— DataM Intelligence
Market overview
Reinforcement metal, additionally known as rebar, is a metal bar or mesh of metal wires used as a tension device in reinforced concrete and bolstered masonry systems to reinforce and resource the concrete underneath anxiety. The rebar processing device is used to carry out a spread of features on rebars, together with cutting, bending, straightening, and de-coiling.
Market dynamics
Drivers:
Increasing investments in the construction and infrastructure industry is expected to boost the market.
Rebar processing gadget is used in numerous aspects of the construction and infrastructure enterprise. Growth in business generation raises the call for and need for the brand spanking new devices. A huge part of this new superior equipment includes rebar processing machines. The processing method chosen is determined by way of the property necessities, fee considerations, and destiny software possibilities. For instance, Electric rebar cutters are portions of reducing devices that can cut high tensile strength bars and bolts with diameters as much as 16mm. Heavy-obligation rebar cutters can reduce bars as much as 42mm in diameter. The Rebar Cutting Shear is designed especially for processing large amounts of rebar on an everyday basis. It is also used to procedure mild scrap materials including pipe, angle iron, channel iron, and so forth. The current growth in call for residential and commercial buildings on a worldwide scale is anticipated to power the market for the rebar processing systems. According to records, the construction enterprise grew to a spending value of almost eleven trillion US dollars previous to the pandemic, and its miles are expected to develop even greater at some stage in the forecast duration. Steel is a crucial cloth utilized in constructing creation and infrastructure improvement. The international consumption of steel in 2021 is estimated to attain a total of over 1.7 billion lots, in step with records. These elements are anticipated to force the growth of the rebar processing equipment market at some point in the forecast period.
Technological advancements in the rebar processing equipment market will act as a driver.
In order to boom productivity, performance and decreased dependence on guide labor, many rebar processing system production companies have advanced innovative methods to expand the rebar gadget synthetic by using them. TOYO's TBS series of machines, for instance, are able to beautifully bend hoops and stirrups with particular angles. This capacity is a sturdy differentiator that makes website management a whole lot less difficult and smoother. The enterprise's automatic slicing and bending system TBC-16RBS is also gambling an important function in rebar fabrication flora and inside the automation trend. In June 2021, Tata Steel have become the first Indian steel corporation to acquire the GreenPro Rebar Certification. The GreenPro Ecolabel allows cease-customers to make an informed choice approximately buying steel with the least environmental impact. Green homes are essential for future boom and improvement, and GreenPro certified rebars may have a good-sized impact in decreasing the environmental footprint. These automation and improvements are predicted to power the rebar processing device marketplace throughout the forecast length.
Market Segmentation
By Type
Bar Bending Machine
Bar Shearing Machine
Bar de-coiling and Straightening
Others
By End-user
Steel producers
Steel product manufacturers
Construction/engineering contractors
By Region
North America
Europe
South America
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The Global Rebar Processing Equipment Market is a fragmented market with numerous global and regional players. Jaypee Group, Schnelly Spa, Ltd., EV GmbH, KRB Machinery, Henan Kensetsu Kohki Co., EuroBend, Henan SINCH Machinery Co., Ltd, TJK Machinery (Tianjin) Co., Everest Equipment Private Limited, and others are among the major players.
Key strategies adopted by these players include product innovations and diversifications, mergers, and acquisitions.
