BIS Research Study: Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market to Reach $1,216.2 Million by 2031

The global cancer microbiome sequencing market is projected to reach $1,216.2 million by 2031, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cancer microbiome sequencing market is projected to reach $1,216.2 million by 2031, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 20.01% between 2021 and 2031.

The comprehensive study of the global cancer microbiome sequencing market by BIS Research extensively covers the following:

• Market numbers on micro-segments that are influencing the market

• More than 100 products present in the market

• Over 15 brands were evaluated

• End-user preference data for over 20 end users

• Detailed global and regional market share analysis, including the scrutiny of more than 16 countries

• Study of data of more than 15 companies



Besides these parameters, the study also encompasses the market growth drivers, opportunities, market restraining factors, competition mapping, segmental analysis, and a visual dashboard of 100+ products.

BIS Research study indicates that the increasing emphasis on the microbiome’s potential in the field of cancer, global increase in cancer prevalence, and decreasing cost of sequencing are fueling the growth of the global cancer microbiome sequencing market.

The market intelligence by BIS research additionally throws a spotlight on the opportunities existing in the market, such as the growing integrative industry-academia collaboration and massive scope for adoption of cancer microbiome sequencing in developing nations in high potential markets.

View the Report from BIS Research: https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/cancer-microbiome-sequencing-market.html

To gain a holistic view of the market, data from different segments of the market has been analyzed minutely. These segments include offering, applications, technology, end users, and regions. The offering, application, technology, and the region segment have been further sub-segmented to offer an in-depth analysis of the global cancer microbiome sequencing Report. The product and ecosystem analysis of the global market include data analysis on the satisfaction level of different pricing analyses of preferred cancer microbiome sequencing products and services. Pertaining to the market segmentation, the offering segment is segmented into products and services. The product sub-segment under offering includes kits and assays, and software.

Additionally, the application segment of the market has been segmented into translational research and diagnostics. The diagnostics segment has been further categorized into colorectal cancer (CRC), cervical cancer, oral cancer, and other cancer types. Further, the technology segment has been broadly classified into next-generation sequencing (NGS) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR). The NGS segment has been further sub-segmented into sequencing by synthesis (SBS), sequencing by ligation (SBL), and other NGS technologies. Finally, the end user segment has been segmented into academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, and other end users.



Request for a Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1204&type=download

Key insights are drawn from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 15 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The key players profiled in the report include Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc., Psomagen, Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Micronoma Inc., Prescient Medicine Holdings, Inc., CD Genomics, Novogene Co., Ltd., Zymo Research Corp, GoodGut, and Viome, Inc.

The study also offers strategic recommendations that can help organizations in tracking various products and trends that are changing the dynamics of the market. The recommendations by BIS Research also offer bespoke research services to help organizations meet their objectives.

Who should buy this report?

• Manufacturers and service providers who are involved in the development and commercialization of cancer microbiome sequencing products and services

• Emerging companies in the field of cancer microbiome sequencing to assess the market situation.

Insightful Questions Covered to Enable Companies take Strategic Decisions.

 How is cancer microbiome sequencing revolutionizing the field of oncology?

 What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global cancer microbiome sequencing market?

 What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global cancer microbiome sequencing Industry?

 How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the global cancer microbiome sequencing ecosystem?

 What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

 What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to the use of cancer microbiome sequencing?

 What are the potential entry barriers, which are expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region?

 How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each of the segments? Following are the segments:

o Offering (product and service)

o Application (translational research and diagnostics)

o Technology (next-generation sequencing and polymerase chain reaction)

o End User (academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, and other end users)

o Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World)

 What are the growth opportunities for the cancer microbiome sequencing companies in the region of their operation?

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

Global Human Microbiome Sequencing Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2029

Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.



BIS Healthcare vertical offers intelligence in the healthcare technology market for Medical Devices, Digital Health, Life Sciences, Robotics and Imaging, Information Technology, Cancer Microbiome Sequencing, and other emerging healthcare technologies, covering the entire industry spectrum. In the past 5 years, BIS Healthcare has published more than 50 reports under the precision medicine banner. Additionally, BIS Research has been nominating Top 25 Voices in precision medicine on its Insight Monk platform for the past two years successfully.

Contact:

Bhavya Banga

Email: media@bisresearch.com

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://blog.bisresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research