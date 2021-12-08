Adora POS Makes Delivery Management Easier for Restaurants

An industry leader in restaurant POS solutions has made delivery management easier than ever before for restaurants.

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/43-consumers-order-food-delivery-151500981.html), 43 percent of consumers order food for delivery once a month or more. That’s why representatives with Adora POS are proud to announce today that it makes delivery management easier for restaurants.

“We have a system that’s as customizable as your orders,” said Kevin Wendland, President, and spokesperson for Adora POS, a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to efficiently manage your restaurant business. “We know delivery isn’t one-size-fits-all. Adora allows you to set up custom delivery zones, minimum order amounts, and delivery charges.”

Wendland explained that its system is integrated and intuitive.

“With integrated Google Maps and a driver dispatch screen that includes color-coded order timing, order routing, and order regrouping, Adora sets your business up for success,” Wendland stressed before adding, “You’re able to watch deliveries as they happen, and you’ll never wonder where a delivery order is again. Our Driver Tracking App lets you see the driver on the dispatch map in real-time.”

Adora POS’ ability to make delivery management easier for restaurants could prove to have perfect timing due to research that shows while still most popular with millennials - 71 percent order weekly, consumers who order food for delivery are expanding into new-age groups, with 40 percent of monthly delivery users over the age of 40.

But that’s not all. Adora POS also helps restaurants keep track of inventory through its inventory management system. The key features of Adora POS’s Inventory Management System give restaurants the ability to assess inventory across locations, manage multiple vendors and stay on top of inventory over time.

With Adora’s point of sale system for restaurants, Wendland pointed out that restaurants can manage perpetual inventory, as well as ideal versus actual tracking and reporting.

For more information, please visit https://adorapos.com/about/ and https://adorapos.com/blog/.

