Salsa Kings® Hosts Free Salsa Classes and Social Nights on the First Thursday of Every Month

Miami-based salsa studio offers complimentary instruction and social dancing at multiple South Florida locations.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salsa Kings®, a professional salsa dance studio with over two decades of experience in South Florida, provides free salsa classes and social dance opportunities on the first Thursday of every month at three locations: Cooper City, Homestead, and Kendall.

The monthly open house events begin at 7:30 PM with salsa instruction, followed by social dancing and networking. Attendance requires no prior dance experience or partner, and participants may walk in without advance registration.

According to multiple students, the studio environment creates accessible entry points for individuals interested in Latin dance. Andrew F., a client, stated: "Amazing first class the vibe was incredible and they are very reasonable when it comes to levels of dancing, it is literally for everyone, definitely will be back again."

Structure and Format

The monthly events follow a consistent format across all three locations:

• 7:30 PM – Complimentary salsa instruction

• Following the class – Social dancing and informal gathering

• No partner requirement

• No experience requirement

• Walk-in attendance permitted

Nelson C., another client, described the experience: "If you are looking for a reason to get out of the house and have some fun and try something new I definitely recommend going to salsa kings! The music, the teachers, and the other students there create such an awesome environment that you'll want to go back after your first class I guarantee it!"

The studio operates five permanent locations throughout South Florida, serving Latin dance enthusiasts in Miami-Dade County and Broward County. In addition to the monthly free events, Salsa Kings® offers private lessons, group classes, and online instruction.

Background and Operations

Salsa Kings® was established in 1998 when founder Elba, originally from Cuba, identified the absence of formal salsa instruction in Miami despite the city's cultural proximity to Cuba. The studio has operated under the leadership of Andres Fernandez, who brings over 20 years of experience in salsa and the dance industry.

"The motto #BetterTogether captures the spirit of the studio," according to Mr. Andres, Owner of Salsa Kings®. The organization's mission centers on delivering Latin dance instruction within what the company describes as a community-oriented environment.

The leadership structure includes Lester Castillo, Pablo Peña, and Galo Paredes, who work alongside Andres Fernandez in program development and student instruction.

Javier G., a client, noted: "Salsa Kings is easily the most welcoming salsa studio I've tried. The instructors are professional, encouraging, and make learning actually fun. The first class is free, which is perfect if you just want to test it out, and their membership is super affordable for how good the classes are. Great vibes, great people! Highly recommend!"

Service Locations

Salsa Kings® currently operates at five South Florida locations:

• Doral

• Homestead

• Kendall

• Cooper City

• Weston

The studio serves clients throughout Miami-Dade County and Broward County, with plans to open additional locations in Florida.

Additional Programming

Beyond the monthly free classes, Salsa Kings® offers multiple service formats including group instruction, private lessons, workshops, and special events. The organization also coordinates an annual salsa cruise through MiamiSalsaCruise.com and provides various dance-related programming throughout the year.

The studio's approach emphasizes accessibility for beginners while maintaining programming for dancers at multiple skill levels. Students who attend classes gain access to the broader Salsa Kings® community, which includes workshops, VIP events, and performance groups.

For information about the monthly open house schedule or other programs, interested individuals can visit the studio's website at https://salsakings.com/ or call +1 305-553-0555. Additional resources and articles about salsa dancing are available on the studio's blog.

About Salsa Kings®

Founded in 1998, Salsa Kings® mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Contact Details:

Kendall

10549 SW 109th Ct,

Miami, FL 33176

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/4STcQ87Hw5dSs9fC6

Weston

16646 Saddle Club Rd.

Weston, FL 33326

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/Sepc1bnd382kWhrVA

Homestead

112 N Krome Ave.

Homestead, FL 33030

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/MSffTLY4Z9e4nMEX8

Doral

8260 NW 27th St. #408

Doral, FL 33122

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/6GjXkDb1gx1xyPXi9

Cooper City

12330 SW 53rd St. #702

Cooper City, FL 33330

United States

