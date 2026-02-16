PumpAlarm.com Offers Cellular Alarm Solutions for Critical Property Monitoring

Indianapolis-based provider offers reliable cellular monitoring systems to protect residential properties and businesses from water damage and power outages.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pumpalarm.com, a provider of remote monitoring solutions, offers cellular alarm systems designed to alert property owners to critical conditions including power outages, temperature fluctuations, water level changes, and floor water detection. The systems address a gap in property protection by utilizing cellular technology that continues functioning during power failures, when conventional Wi-Fi monitors typically fail.

The monitoring systems serve property owners nationwide who require reliable alerts for sump pumps, control panels, and other critical equipment. According to the company, conventional Wi-Fi-based monitors cease operation during power outages, leaving properties vulnerable to water damage at the times when monitoring is most needed.

PumpAlarm.com provides two primary products: the PumpAlarm system for sump pump and equipment monitoring, and the TextLight, an outdoor-rated alarm light for remotely located control panels and machinery. Both products operate on the Verizon cellular network and send real-time text message alerts directly to users' mobile devices.

The PumpAlarm system monitors multiple conditions through different sensors. The power monitoring function sends messages when electrical power is lost and when it returns. Temperature monitoring tracks both high and low temperature conditions with adjustable alarm levels. Water level monitoring uses a float switch that triggers when water reaches a specific point, programmable for either high or low level detection. Floor water detection activates when the digital water sensor detects 3/16 inch of water.

"PumpAlarm and sensors are a sigh of relief," said Steve K., a customer.

The systems feature installation processes designed for users without specialized technical knowledge. According to the company, property owners can install the devices using basic tools.

"With the PumpAlarm, I can know immediately when a problem begins and initiate a response before things get out of hand," said Thomas J., a customer.

The cellular communication method provides advantages over Wi-Fi-based systems in terms of reliability and redundancy. The systems continue operating independently of home internet connections, which may fail during the same power outages or severe weather events that create monitoring needs. Annual cellular subscription fees are required: $49.99 for PumpAlarm and $75.00 for TextLight.

The company provides a service guarantee covering the lower 48 states and Hawaii, offering a money-back guarantee on service if cellular reception is not present at the installation location. Products include a one-year warranty covering defects in materials and workmanship under normal use and service.

"PumpAlarm.com is very responsive to their customers and they put out a quality product with easy-to-understand instructions and installation procedures," said John K., a customer.

Support resources include free phone and email assistance for presales, technical, and billing questions. The company provides free e-learning courses and frequently asked questions to help customers maintain their cellular alarm systems.

Products are designed and built in the United States. PumpAlarm.com manufactures its products in the Midwest, maintaining quality control through domestic operations.

Established in 2013, PumpAlarm.com developed from more than two decades of experience inherited from affiliate company OmniSite, which designs monitors for municipalities nationwide. The company identified a need in the residential sector for monitoring solutions that remain operational during power failures.

In 2024, DriBot, LLC acquired the products and brands of PumpAlarm.com. DriBot was formed in 2018 by Tom Ward, who has approximately 40 years of experience in the cellular monitoring industry with a focus on water and wastewater monitoring. Ward previously founded two other companies in similar industries with separate focuses on residential and municipal applications.

"At PumpAlarm.com, our mission is to provide reliable, easy-to-use monitoring solutions that ensure the safety, efficiency, and peace of mind for our customers," said Mr. Tom Ward, President and CEO. "We are dedicated to delivering high-quality products that safeguard homes, businesses, and communities from the risks associated with pump failures and water damage."

The company's values center on customer priorities, product reliability, and community wellbeing. According to company information, the organization listens to customer needs, provides support, and works to exceed expectations in interactions. The focus remains on creating products and services that customers can depend on, with consistent and accurate performance.

Orders over $200 receive free USPS shipping. The company ships via USPS priority or UPS from its Indianapolis location on business days. Standard shipping takes 4-6 business days, while express shipping takes 2-3 business days depending on location.

Products are intended for residential use and designed as convenience items for normal maintenance and proper upkeep of equipment or property being monitored. The systems are not intended to monitor equipment or items with vital, necessary, or life-or-death consequences.

Customers must have a cellular device to communicate with the products and receive text notifications. Cellular service must be renewed or purchased once the included service period expires. The company utilizes automatic bill payment as a convenience to customers and to ensure continuity of cellular service.

For more information about PumpAlarm.com's cellular alarm solutions, property owners can visit the company website at https://www.pumpalarm.com/, call +1 888-454-5051, or explore the blog at https://www.pumpalarm.com/blog/the-pumpalarm-blog-1. Products are available for purchase at https://www.pumpalarm.com/shop.

###

About PumpAlarm.com

PumpAlarm.com is a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions for residential and commercial applications. The company's mission is to empower users with the tools and technology they need to stay connected to their critical assets, prevent costly problems, and ensure peace of mind. PumpAlarm.com is committed to innovation and excellence, developing cutting-edge solutions that are reliable, affordable, and easy to use.

Contact:

203 West Morris St

Indianapolis, IN 46225

USA

Notes to Editors:

• To arrange an interview with Tom Ward, President and CEO of PumpAlarm.com, please contact the company directly at +1 888-454-5051.

• PumpAlarm.com offers a 1-year warranty on all its 4G devices.

• The company provides a money-back guarantee on its service within the lower 48 states and Hawaii.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.