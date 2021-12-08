Submit Release
Plastic Caps and Closures Market : Industry Analysis & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence

Research Report

DataM Intelligence

The Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2028.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Market Overview
Plastic Caps and Closures are the final additives of the packaging system utilized in numerous industries such as food and drinks, prescription drugs, family goods, beauty products, and so forth. For preserving the nice of the products, freshness and increasing the shelf existence.

Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/plastic-caps-and-closures-market

Market Dynamics:
The marketplace boom is driven with the aid of the rising call for plastic caps and closures due to their characteristics along with versatility, easy availability, sturdiness, and flexibility. The growing trend of e-commerce purchasing is also influencing using plastic caps and closures. Plastic caps and closures are extensively used in toiletries for producing hair preparations merchandise, face creams, lotions, and perfumes because of the growing emphasis on fitness and hygiene.

Several companies are who prefer plastic caps and closures because of their decreased transportation cost, cost-effectiveness, sturdiness, customizability, and chemical stability. New product launches and product diversification shall have a nice effect available on the market. For example, in March 2019, Aptar Beauty has released a brand new doling-out closure made from 50% Post-customer recycled resin (PCR) for use on Ecover washing up liquid. It might ensure a leading function inside the international transition to a round economy and a sustainable future.

However, consumer fitness worries and government taxes on the use of plastic caps and closures are hindering the market growth.

Market Segmentation
By Material
High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PE)
Others
By Product Type
Screw Caps
Dispensing Caps
Liquid Carton Closures
Plastic Aerosol Sprays
Plastic Lotion Pumps
Others
By Application
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics & Toiletries
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
South America
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa

View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/plastic-caps-and-closures-market

Competitive Analysis
The global plastic caps and closures are witnessing high competition with the presence of several local and international players. Amcor Limited, Silgan Holdings Inc., Comar LLC, AptarGroup, Alcoa Corporation, Phoenix Closures, Inc., and Guala Closures Group are the leading market players with prominent market size.

Companies are using different strategies such as portfolio expansion, product diversification, new product launch to increase their market penetration. Different processes such as injection molding, compression molding, and others are used for the production of plastic caps and closures.

The companies are entering into collaborations, mergers, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions to increase the demand for plastic caps and closures and their expansion across the globe. For instance, in January 2020, Silgan Holdings Inc. had acquired Albea’s dispensing business for USD 900 million. It would enable Silgan to enhance the scope of our leading closures franchise by introducing the new products and capabilities in the highly engineered dispensing category. In August 2019, AptarGroup, Inc. had entered into an exclusive partnership with Nippon Closures Co., Ltd. (NCC) to cross-license technology for tethered beverage closures. This is the first cross-license, registered intellectual property exchange between NCC and Aptar. It would allow Aptar to grow the portfolio of dispensing closures that are more convenient for consumers and more sustainable for the environment.

The companies are also investing to increase its production capabilities around the globe. For instance, in January 2020, Berry Global Group Inc. had raised an investment of USD 20 million to add capacity for breathable films. The company would add capacity at plants in Augusta, Ky., Nashville, Tenn., McAlester, Okla., and Washington, Ga.

Plastic Caps and Closures Market : Industry Analysis & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence

