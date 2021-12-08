N95 Mask Market : Industry Analysis & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence
The N95 mask market is estimated to reach a high CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2028).
Market Overview
An N95 is a type of respirator mask used as a personal defensive device for prevention in opposition to inhaling aerosols as well as vapors or gases which are health dangers. N95 masks additionally give safety against inhaling micro airborne infectious agents consisting of airborne viruses inclusive of coronavirus, SARS, H1N1, and so forth. According to the European fashionable, it needs to have no less than 95% filtration and a maximum of eight% leakage to the interior. N95 masks are gaining popularity as it's far considered most, a not unusual and first-rate-selling form of respirator masks, for safety in opposition to the coronavirus, it is also utilized in versatile industries inclusive of production, agriculture, healthcare, metals & mining, and others.
Market Dynamics
The global N95 mask marketplace boom is pushed through the global outbreak of coronavirus, increasing respiration sicknesses, and concerns from the public closer to safety.
The worldwide outbreak of coronavirus
The call for the N95 masks market is boosting with growing coronavirus instances. As of March 2021, almost 132 million had been affected by the virus, ensuing in 2.87 fatalities globally. For this reason, WHO has informed enterprises and governments to grow manufacturing of masks by way of forty% to fulfill rising worldwide demand.
In the preliminary levels, international locations confronted shortages of masks for docs, nurses, frontline workers, and the public because of limited get right of entry to supplies of PPE’s. WHO shipped almost half one million units of the private defensive system to 47 countries and based on modeling, WHO has an estimated demand of 89 million medical masks every month. The virus has also created opportunities for the marketplace to develop globally, which includes 3M will import 166.5 million respirators over April 2021, in most cases from its manufacturing facility in China.
The market is also pushed by means of government approvals for N95 masks. For example, U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health has licensed NIOSH-42C FR84, the FFP2 mask are certified by means of the European Union conforming to and the KN95 meets the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) standard.
The presence of low high-quality and pretend masks
The N95 masks market is impacted by means of low great and pretend N95 masks because the marketplace has visible big competition within the marketplace and to take gain, carriers are selling false products at low costs. There had been diverse current news related to the fake N95 masks. For example, the Massachusetts medical institution has noticed a faux 30,000 N95 masks.
According to 3M, more than 10 million masks were seized because of the pandemic, and the agency has fielded 10,500 queries approximately the authenticity of N95s. Such times are chargeable for restraining the worldwide N95 masks market boom. Moreover, the availability of reasonably-priced masks and the lack of N95 masks may even impact the marketplace boom.
Market Segmentation
By Usage
Reusable
Disposable
By Product
With Exhalation Valve
Without Exhalation Valve
By Type
Standard N95 Respirator
Surgical N95 Respirator
By Distribution Channel
Hospitals
Retail Pharmacies
Specialty Drug Stores
Online Stores
By End Users
Healthcare
Construction
Food & Beverages
Mining
Oil & Gas
By Region
North America
Europe
South America
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The N95 mask market is highly competitive with the local player’s presence followed by the global companies, contributing to the major share in the market growth. In addition, some of the key players contributing to the growth of the market are Shawmut Corporation, 3M, Honeywell, Ambu A/S, Moldex-Metric Inc., Alpha Pro Tech, Vogmask, Teleflex, Moldex-Metric AG, Louis M. Gerson Co., Inc, and others. The major players are adopting various new strategies to dominate the market, such as launching new products, acquisitions, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the N95 mask market globally.
