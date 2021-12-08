Micro Irrigation Systems Market : Industry Analysis & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence
The global Micro-irrigation Systems Market is predicted to reach a high CAGR of 15.73% during the forecast period (2021-2028)
The global Micro-irrigation Systems Market is predicted to reach a high CAGR of 15.73% during the forecast period (2021-2028)”CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— DataM Intelligence
Market Overview
Micro-irrigation is a cutting-edge irrigation exercise that includes managed software of water and vitamins with the assist of systems such as drippers, sprinklers, and foggers. This irrigation technique is applicable for an extensive type of crops and will increase the water consumption performance while reducing fertilizer loss and soil erosion.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/micro-irrigation-systems-market
Market Dynamics
Government programs and subsidies driving acceptance of micro irrigation systems
Governments globally are encouraging the usage of micro irrigation structures to restrict the water shortage.
There are various water conservation packages which might be administered by means of the USDA and numerous other kingdom and nearby water conservation packages with a view to increase the total standard production and beautify farmer income so that it will result in the growth of the enterprise inside the given forecasted period (2021-2028).
Moreover in India, the government provides micro-irrigation subsidy included below the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojna (referred to as PMKSY), which turned into launched on the 1st of July 2015 with an intention to inspire micro-irrigation and sell its benefits through heavier subsidies based totally on the class of farmers. The principal goal of this software is to alleviate the farmers of the initial irrigation investment burden.
Through the micro-irrigation subsidy proposition of PMKSY, both state and the principal authorities, on a mean, contribute to 55% and 45% of the overall finances incurred in putting in place irrigation structures for small and marginal farmers and for different farmers respectively.
Most of the authorities in the growing countries provide subsidies over the procurement and set up of micro irrigation structures to decrease the water depletion because of agricultural practices.
For instance, in July 2018, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has permitted USD 250 million to improve irrigation offerings and management duty in Indonesia.
Increase in greenhouse cultivation riding the micro irrigation market
The cultivation of greens and flowers is turning into famous within the current years to conquer the yield troubles consequently greenhouses make sure all year production and most of the farmers are interested in it. Greenhouses are often geared up with micro-irrigation structures wherein drip irrigation is the most not unusual approach. Many kingdom governments within the united states of America are giving subsidies for the development of greenhouses.
Therefore, the advent of subsidies with the aid of the national authorities and product innovation will pressure the marketplace in the upcoming years.
Market Segmentation
By Type
Sprinkler & Micro Sprinkler Irrigation
Drip Irrigation
Bubbler Irrigation
Sub-Surface Irrigation
By Application
Field Crops
Orchards & Vineyards
Plantation Crops
Others
By End Use
Agriculture
Open Field
Protected Farming
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
South America
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/micro-irrigation-systems-market
Competitive Analysis
The global micro irrigation market is highly competitive with many companies but the key players acquire more than 60% of the market share. The major players in the market include Valmont Industries, Hunter Industries, The TORO company, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Nelson Irrigation, Netafirm Ltd, Lindsay Corporation, T-L Irrigation Co., Rain Bird Corporation, and Rivulis Irrigation.
Jain Irrigation Systems is one of the prominent players in the micro irrigation market in India and focuses on both drip and micro-sprinkler systems The company’s core competencies are advanced manufacturing and quality-control systems, regulatory expertise, market knowledge, and R&D capabilities. Recently, the company signed an agreement with Tata Trust (India). The agreement encompasses working towards the improvement of agribusiness and research, an extension of agriculture, and development structures in India.
R&D investment, joint ventures new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and manufacturing capacity expansion are among the major strategies adopted by the industry participants for enhancing their market share.
In June 2020, Lindsay Corporation announced the acquisition of Net Irrigate, LLC (US), an agriculture Internet of a Things technology company that provides remote monitoring solutions for irrigation customers. The acquisition would help the company to enhance its irrigation technology offering. In May 2020, The Toro Company launched clog-resistant drip tape, Toro Aqua-Traxx Azul drip tape. The drip tape offers a filter inlet design and optimized flow passages that pass-through debris to maximize clog resistance and product performance. In May 2019, The Metzer Group launched new ring connectors for its line of drip tapes.
Trending Topics
Irrigation Automation Market, Irrigation Controllers Market, Drip Irrigation Market
Sai Kiran
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP
+1 877-441-4866
info@datamintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn