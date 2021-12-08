GCRC (Global Critical Research Center) announced establishment of cultural and technology department
PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Walden, founder of the GCRC, today announced the appointment of Mr. Walter Gross as editors-in-chief of the cultural department and Mr. Ryuu Shiroishi as editors-in-chief of the technology department.
Mr. Walter Gross has extensive experience in cultural exchange and integration. He is fluent in English, Spanish and Korean and once served as expert in the International Cultural Exchange Committee. "Only by understanding different cultural backgrounds can we better comprehend cultural conflict and integration." Mr. Walter said. He believes that his team can be of great service to GCRC's user growth.
As the editor-in-chief of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr. Ryuu Shiroishi also has a grand vision to make science and technology information a driving force to inspire science and technology creators. Ryuu was previously a professor at the University of Tsukuba in Japan, and was also a senior researcher of the International Renewable Energy Association (IRENA). His team will bring readers in-depth reports from a different perspective.
"We’re thrilled to have Walter and Ryuu joining the GCRC", says Michael Walden, "I believe they will significantly accelerate our development”. We are now living in an era of information explosion, and sometimes people may be influenced by biased opinions. Therefore, objective, true and multi-angle insights rather than fake news are more recognized by people. In response to this demand, The Global Critical Research Centre (GCRC) was founded by a group of scholars, experts, and journalists with different cultural and knowledge backgrounds. They work together and publish their in-depth analysis on various hot issues.”
GCRC’s purpose is to explore the hot topics of people's livelihood, and to gather wisdom from all over the world to provide objective facts and find scientific solutions to important and critical economic, technological, cultural and social issues.
With their recent articles on Human Rights Issues in Afghanistan, the Covid-19 and the Olympic Games aroused widespread recognition, Rachel Blake, the Editor-in-Chief of GCRC Current Affairs Research Department, made a commitment that the GCRC will proceed to pay close attention to the livelihood of people around the world including the discriminated and neglected groups such as the poor, people of color, the unemployed, minority religious groups, and groups victimized by wars and viruses.
