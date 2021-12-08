Mobile Edge Announces Last Minute Gifts for Mobile Professional, Gamers, Students, and Travelers
Gear Up with Gift Ideas and Holiday Stocking Stuffers from Mobile Edge
With holiday shopping in full swing, even at this late date, Mobile Edge makes it easy to find high quality, affordable items that loved ones will enjoy and use for years to come...”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With supply chain issues persisting, the 2021 holiday shopping season has given new meaning to the old sales phrase, “while supplies last.” For consumers looking for in-stock, last-minute gifts, Mobile Edge releases its list of holiday gifts ideas: gear, gadgets, and go-bags galore for mobile professionals, gamers, students, and travelers.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
“With holiday shopping in full swing, even at this late date, Mobile Edge makes it easy to find high quality, affordable items that loved ones will enjoy and use for years to come," explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Anaheim-based Mobile Edge. “We offer some of the industry’s finest and most fashionable protective laptop and gaming console cases, plus a number of must-have productivity and mobile power accessories.”
Briefcases
Mobile Edge’s Graphite Corporate Briefcase fits a 16-inch laptop, Ultrabook, and tablet in separate, padded pockets. It features three accessory pockets, a zip-down organizer, a trolley strap for stacking on luggage, and an accordion file section. The exterior consists of graphite-colored, ballistic nylon, giving this briefcase a distinctive, modern flair.
The ScanFast Onyx Checkpoint Friendly Briefcase is a briefcase-style laptop case that lets you leave your laptop in the bag when passing through airport checkpoints. Highlights include tailored construction, designer quality materials and fittings, a dedicated laptop compartment, and sections/pockets for papers and accessories.
Mobile Edge’s ScanFast Checkpoint Friendly Briefcase 2.0 fits most 16-inch laptops and 17-inch MacBooks. It features a large, padded computer compartment, generously sized pockets for accessories, plus a convenient trolley strap. The briefcase is also checkpoint-friendly.
Gaming Backpacks
Mobile Edge’s award-winning Core Gaming Backpack offers ample storage for laptop and gaming consoles, including PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. This checkpoint-friendly backpack features plenty of storage for stashing cables, chargers, headphones, a gaming mouse, and a keyboard. (For those interested in Core Gaming hats, t-shirts, and more check out Core Gaming swag at our website.)
For Alienware fans, the Alienware M17 Pro Backpack is designed specifically for the new Thin & Light m-Series laptops. Loaded with features, this lightweight backpack is perfect for gamers on the go. (Check out all things Alienware at Mobile Edge, including apparel.)
Student & Professional Backpacks
Mobile Edge’s SmartPack Backpack is a no-nonsense, ergonomic, and super lightweight backpack popular with travelers, students, and young professionals. It comes in eight colors and features dedicated storage for laptops, tablets, accessories, and more.
Mobile Edge’s Scan Fast™ Onyx Backpack is designed to speed travelers through airport security without having to remove the laptop. This designer-quality backpack features storage and protection for laptops and other gear, plus a detachable matching cosmetics/accessory pouch.
The Mobile Edge Professional Backpack offers four separate sections to fit gear for daily commutes or short trips. Its trolley strap for stacking on luggage and its checkpoint-friendly features make it popular with frequent flyers. Its quick-access pocket is perfect for holding AC adapters, a mouse, and cables.
Laptop Totes
Mobile Edge’s Urban Laptop Tote features a large main compartment, padded pockets, and dedicated storage for smartphones and other accessories. Made from lightweight, durable cotton canvas, this tote offers the convenience of a purse, travel bag, briefcase, and book bag all-in-one.
Our Chocolate Suede Ultra Tote is not just another boring, tech-styled laptop case. It features a soft, chocolate-colored suede exterior and removable computer section, making it the perfect blend of style and function. Designed to fit laptops up to 17.3 inches and most overhead compartments or under any seat, it makes a great travel companion.
Our Verona Laptop Tote offers professional styling with a durable Vegan-leather exterior. Highlights include padded, poly-fur-lined pockets, multiple compartments for personal items and accessories, top zipper storage, and a matching accessory clutch. This versatile tote functions well as a briefcase, laptop bag, purse, and travel bag, fitting laptops up to 16 inches.
Eco-Friendly Solutions
For the Eco Minded, Mobile Edge’s ECO Backpacks pack a small carbon footprint and are made from 80% natural cotton canvas. They protect laptops up to 17.3 inches, with extra sections for files, folders, magazines, and accessories.
The versatile, environmentally-friendly Charcoal Metro Duffel is perfectly sized for an overnight trip or weekend getaway. Constructed of a rugged, lightweight charcoal cotton canvas, it features storage for both wet and dry items.
For briefcase aficionados, the ScanFast Checkpoint Friendly Briefcase 2.0 mentioned above is also eco-friendly. It’s made from DuPont’s Sorona™ corn-based material, which requires 30% less energy to make compared to synthetic materials.
Portable Power & Other Accessories
• Mobile Edge’s CORE Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger feeds power-hungry laptops, personal electronics, and USB devices. It delivers 85 watts of power, features a standard AC outlet, and meets FAA carry-on requirements for batteries.
• For less demanding tablets, cameras, and most other USB devices, there’s the CORE Power 26,800mAh Portable USB Battery/Charger. Lightweight and airplane-friendly, this mobile power bank easily slips into a briefcase, handbag, backpack, or carry-on.
• The Universal 4-Port 6A USB Desktop Smart Charger charges up to four smartphones, tablets, or other USB devices at once. Smart Charge detects each device to deliver the fastest possible charging speed.
• The Mobile Edge Wireless Charging Mouse Pad provides an ultra-slim, solid surface for a mouse, plus it doubles as a wireless charger for Qi-enabled devices.
• The 10W Wireless Fast Charging Stand delivers two times the power of a standard wireless charger. Simply place a Qi-enabled device against the upright pad and it starts charging on contact.
• Get more out of your laptop and tablet with the All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub. This device provides 4k HDMI video output, a USB-C PD charging port, SD/MICRO SD card reader, and Dual USB Ports.
Buy with Confidence
All Mobile Edge protective laptop cases, backpacks, bags, and totes come with a lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
PAUL JUNE
Mobile Edge, LLC
+ +1 310-503-1149
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mobile Edge - Carrying Cases & Tech for Today’s Mobile Lifestyle