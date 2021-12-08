National Life Received Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health
National Life’s vision is to bring peace of mind to everyone we touch.”MONTPELIER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Life Group has been awarded the 2021 Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA). This Bell Seal is a first-of-its-kind workplace mental health certification that recognizes employers who strive to create mentally healthy workplaces for their employees.
— Mehran Assadi, Chairman, President and CEO
MHA - founded in 1909 - is the nation’s leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the overall mental health of all. MHA has spent decades researching mental health in the workplace, and in 2019, MHA introduced the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health to recognize companies and organizations that understand the value of addressing mental health at work and implement policies and practices that support employee well-being.
The Bell Seal recognizes employer advances in workplace mental health by awarding recognition levels of Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. National Life underwent a rigorous evaluation of its policies and practices in five areas: workplace culture, benefits, wellness programs, legal compliance, and leadership and community engagement. Platinum status demonstrates National Life’s dedication to employee well-being with outstanding scores in all areas.
“National Life’s vision is to bring peace of mind to everyone we touch,” said Mehran Assadi, Chairman, President and CEO. “That includes our teammates. Our people are our special sauce, and to help them to take care of our customers through emotional times, we need to take care of their mental and physical health.”
You can learn more about MHA and the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health at www.mhanational.org/bestemployers.
About National Life
National Life is here to bring you peace of mind. We’ve been keeping our promises since 1848. Believe in tomorrow. Do good today. Learn more at NationalLife.com.
National Life Group® is a trade name of National Life Insurance Company, founded in Montpelier, VT, in 1848, Life Insurance Company of the Southwest, Addison, Texas, chartered in 1955, and their affiliates. Each company of National Life Group is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations. Life Insurance Company of the Southwest is not an authorized insurer in New York and does not conduct insurance business in New York.
Darryl Garland
National Life Group
+1 802-229-3334
email us here