Westminster Barracks / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B1007059

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Miller                           

STATION: WESTMINSTER                   

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 12/7/21 1451 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 NB MM 36 Rockingham, VT  

 

ACCUSED:  Spasoje Radojicic      

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  New York, NT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

 

 VICTIM: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On December 7, 2021, a Trooper with Vermont State Police – Westminster observed a vehicle traveling northbound on I-91 near mile marker 29 at 117 MPH. The Trooper caught up to the vehicle near mile marker 36 and the vehicle was now traveling between 122-124 MPH. The Trooper initiated a traffic stop and identified the operator as Spasoje Radojicic of New York, NY. Radojici was arrested and transported to the barracks for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Windham County Superior Court on 12-7-20 at 1300.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME:   1-25-22  / 1300 hours      

COURT:  Windham County Superior Court

LODGED:  Yes   LOCATION: Southern State

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

            

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

