Trade Show: ISPO BeijingDec28

StartDecember 28, 2021 MSTAll day eventEndDecember 30, 2021 MSTAll day event

ISPO Beijing is taking place December 28 – 30, 2021, and is the leading multi-segment sports exhibition in Asia. The exhibition is joining forces with Alpitec, the leading B2B winter sports trade show in Asia-Pacific Region.

In 2019, these shows had a combined total of over 550 exhibitors from 745 brands with attendance by 30,000 trade visitors. With the Olympic Winter Games ahead in 2022, the events showcase key innovations from outdoor, action sports, health/fitness and snowsports.

China has a population of 1.4 billion, an increasing middle class and 900 million e-commerce shoppers, making this is a great time to tap into this growing sector! See here for details on the market and events.

