DCI investigation leads to arrest in Atlantic stabbing

December 7, 2021

Atlantic, Iowa - At approximately 11:51PM on December 5, 2021 the Atlantic Police Department was notified by the Cass County Memorial Hospital of a male stabbing victim that arrived at the emergency room.  The incident occurred at apartment 26B of the Walnut Hills Terrace Apartments, located at 1300 E 10th St.  The victim was flown to UNMC hospital in Omaha with serious injuries.

On December 6, 2021, Richard J. Doss Jr. of Atlantic Iowa was taken into custody without incident and charged with Attempted Murder (Class B Felony) and Willful Injury-Causing Serious Injury (Class C Felony).

The Atlantic Police Department was assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.  

No other details are being released at this time.  If you have information regarding the incident please call the Atlantic Police Department at 712-243-3512.

Media POC: SAC Darrell Simmons 712-322-1585   simmons@dps.state.ia.us

Link to Criminal Complaint #1

Link to Criminal Complaint #2

Photo of Richard DOSS Jr.

Photo of Richard Doss Jr.

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.     

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

