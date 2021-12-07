Wolf Administration Reviews 2021 Construction Season for PennDOT’s Northwest Region

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today marked the completion of the 2021 construction season and the 55 projects that had active work take place during the 2021 construction season in District 1, which includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.

“When PennDOT completes a project, whether big or small, it is making an investment in the communities across the state. Doing this at the highest level means balancing the needs of the interstate, national highway, secondary, and local networks,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “It also means taking on different strategies to preserve and improve more than 140 miles of roadway in northwest Pennsylvania in this year.”

In 2021, $102 million in contracts were awarded for 43 projects, including 29 highway projects, six bridge replacements or rehabilitations, two safety improvements, and six projects on local roadways or bridges. Work was also done on 12 projects that were started or awarded prior to the new year.

Among those projects is the Oliver Road Roundabout, where today’s announcement took place. The first year of work on the multi-year project, which will increase safety at the five-legged intersection of Oliver Road, Hamot Road and Flower Road in Summit Township in Erie County, wrapped up last month. The remaining phases of the $3.9-million project will be completed in 2022.

“The 2021 construction season presented PennDOT with some unique opportunities and unexpected challenges,” said PennDOT District 1 Executive Brian McNulty, P.E. “At each step of the way, our design, construction and maintenance teams came together to find solutions, collaborate with partners, and provide the best value possible for the limited funding available, all the while keeping sight on the importance of safety in transportation.”

Other notable 2021 projects include:

Pymatuning State Park Trail Expansion – Partnership with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Pymatuning State Park in Crawford County. The project includes the rehabilitation and relocation of the historic Messerall Truss Bridge. The contract cost is $2.2 million. Work is expected to the completed in 2022.

Interstate 90 – Reconstruction from milepost 3.5 near Exit 3 in Springfield Township to milepost 10.5 just east of Exit 9 in Girard Township, Erie County. The project also includes the replacement of several bridges over I-90 and teardrop roundabouts at the Route 18 ramps. Two emergency bridge demolition were done in 2021 following separate occasions of hits by over-height vehicles. The contract cost is $66.1 million. Work is expected to be completed in 2023.

Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Bridge – The project includes the construction of a new multiuse bridge over the railroad tracks near the Soldier’s and Sailors’ Home in the City of Erie. This will eliminate an at-grade crossing to a nearby cemetery and will allow for the relocation of train storage to make space available for upgrades to the Bayfront Parkway near State Street and Holland Street. The contract cost is $2.7 million. Work is expected to be completed in 2022.