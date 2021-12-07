2021 DNR Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants awarded to rural fire departments

More than $289,000 in 50 percent cost-share grants have recently been awarded to 115 of Iowa’s rural fire departments to aid their efforts in protecting Iowan’s and their property from wildfires. The grants offer valuable funding assistance for wildfire suppression, personal protective and communications equipment.

The following fire departments will receive 2021 VFA grants: Adair, Alta Vista, Amana, Anita, Anthon, Aplington, Ashton, Belle Plaine, Blencoe, Britt, Centralia/Peosta, Chariton, Charter Oak, Clarinda, Clermont, Cresco, Creston, Dayton, De Soto, Delhi, Delmar, Deloit, Denmark, Denver, Dike, Dow City, Duncombe, Dundee, Edgewood, Elk Horn, Estherville, Farmersburg, Farragut, Forest City, Frederika, Garber, Glenwood, Grant, Greene, Griswold, Harlan, Harpers Ferry, Hazelton, Humeston, Ida Grove, Independence, Indiana Township, Inwood, Ionia, Janesville, Jefferson-Monroe, Jesup, Kingsley, La Motte, Lawton, Lehigh, Lenox, Lime Springs, Little Sioux, Logan, Lost Nation, Manly, Manson, Marcus, McGregor, Melbourne, Melcher-Dallas, Menlo, Meriden, Minburn, Mondamin, Montour, Moulton, Mount Vernon, Moville, New Hampton, New London, Nora Springs, North English, Oak Township, Onawa, Ossian, Oxford, Persia, Peterson, Pleasantville, Prescott, Princeton, Readlyn, Ridgeway, Rockwell City, Royal, Saint Olaf, Searsboro, Shell Rock, Shenandoah, Sibley, Solo/Tri-Township, Stacyville, State Center, Stratford, Stuart, Tiffin, Toledo, Tripoli, Ute, Wallingford, Walnut, Wapello, Waukon, West Point, West Union, Williamsburg, Wyoming and Yale.

The grants are made possible through Iowa DNR Forestry, in cooperation with US Forest Service - State and Private Forestry.

Gail Kantak, fire supervisor with DNR Forestry, reminds all fire departments of the importance of submitting Wildland Fire Reports whenever they respond to a wildland fire or provide assistance to a prescribed or controlled wildland fire. Wildland fire reporting forms are available at www.iowadnr.gov/fire.

Departments returning these reports receive priority points when the Volunteer Fire Assistance grant applications are scored. These wildland fire reports are compiled locally and nationally and are reported to Congress.