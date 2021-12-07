Submit Release
Missouri and Big Sioux River paddlefish license on sale Dec. 15

Iowa anglers can buy the Missouri and Big Sioux River paddlefish license and tags starting Dec. 15 through Jan. 7.

Buy your special paddlefish license and tags on the Iowa DNR online licenses sales website at https://gooutdoorsiowa.comA resident license sells for $25.50 and a nonresident license is $49. You must also have a valid Iowa fishing license.

You can buy up to two tags – one from Dec. 15 to Dec. 31 and an additional tag from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7, or two tags if you didn’t buy one in December. A limited number of paddlefish licenses are available - 950 resident and 50 nonresident.

The license, harvest tag(s), and regulations will be mailed to purchasers in mid-January. Purchasers will be asked to complete an electronic survey to help the Iowa DNR evaluate the success of the paddlefish season. Please complete the survey whether you harvested a paddlefish or not.  The Iowa DNR is always working to improve the paddlefish season for anglers; any input provided is considered and is greatly appreciated.

The Missouri and Big Sioux River paddlefish season opens Feb. 1 and runs through April 30.

For more information about Iowa’s special paddlefish season, visit the DNR website at www.iowadnr.gov/paddlefish.

