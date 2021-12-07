2021-12-07 12:24:53.463 Group of 16 Coworkers Split $1 Million Powerball Prize

2021-12-07 12:24:53.463

A group of 16 coworkers from Madison County won big after playing Powerball together for over four years. The group won a $1 million prize by matching all five white-ball numbers drawn in the Nov. 8 drawing on a ticket purchased at Casey’s General Store, 507 Lincoln Drive, in Fredericktown.

“Some of us have worked together for 20 years,” one of the winners explained, “And we play Powerball together every week.”

The $1 million prize will be split equally among the 16 members, with each person receiving $62,500 before taxes.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com. The winning numbers for the Nov. 8 drawing were 21, 46, 47, 57 and 62 with a Powerball number of 8.

In FY21, players in Madison County won more than $2.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $228,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $1 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.