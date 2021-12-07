2021-12-07 12:38:31.873 St. Peters Man Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

Submit Release
A resident of St. Peters won a $50,000 Powerball prize when the ticket he purchased for the Oct. 4 drawing matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number.  The winning ticket was purchased at Wallis Petroleum, 102 McDonald Lane, in O’Fallon.

The winner later claimed his prize at the Lottery’s office in St. Louis. The winning numbers for the Oct. 4 drawing were 12, 22, 54, 66 and 69 with a Powerball number of 15.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com. 

In FY21, players in St. Charles County won more than $68.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $6 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $18.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county. 

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

