VSP Special Operations / Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A3007003
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Thomas Howard
STATION: VSP - Special Operations
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: December 6, 2021 at 0559 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100 / Crossett Hill Road, Duxbury, VT
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation / Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Kenneth Sherman
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 6, 2021, at approximately 0559 hours, the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling 80 MPH in a posted 50 MPH zone on VT Route 100 in the town of Duxbury. The weather conditions were poor and the road surface was wet at the time of the incident. The operator was identified as Kenneth Sherman, of Waterbury, VT. Sherman was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on January 20, 2022 for the charge of Negligent Operation and Excessive speed.
VCVC: Title 23 VSA 1081(b) – Basic Rule, $323.00, 2 Points
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: January 20, 2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.