VSP Special Operations / Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A3007003

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Thomas Howard

STATION: VSP - Special Operations

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: December 6, 2021 at 0559 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100 / Crossett Hill Road, Duxbury, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation / Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Kenneth Sherman

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 6, 2021, at approximately 0559 hours, the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling 80 MPH in a posted 50 MPH zone on VT Route 100 in the town of Duxbury. The weather conditions were poor and the road surface was wet at the time of the incident. The operator was identified as Kenneth Sherman, of Waterbury, VT. Sherman was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on January 20, 2022 for the charge of Negligent Operation and Excessive speed.

VCVC: Title 23 VSA 1081(b) – Basic Rule, $323.00, 2 Points

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: January 20, 2022 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.