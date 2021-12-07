Route 837 East Carson Street Utility Work Begins Thursday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility work on East Carson Street (Route 837) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Thursday, December 9 weather permitting.

Short-term single-lane restrictions will occur as needed at the intersection of East Carson Street and 21st Street weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Monday, December 20. Crews from JMT and the Red Swing Group with conduct utility work as part of the PWSA South Side Flats Sewer Separation Project. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone as needed.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Joshua DiCriscio at 412-507-3270.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

