Pelosi Statement on 80 Years Since Attack on Pearl Harbor

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released the following statement marking 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor: “Eighty years ago today, a brutal assault on American soil killed over 2,400 beautiful patriots and forever changed our nation and the world. The infamous attack at Pearl Harbor thrust our country into the center of a devastating world war, which would go on to claim hundreds of thousands of American lives. Each December 7th, Americans come together in grief for those we lost and in gratitude for the courageous heroes of that day. “Yet, from the depths of destruction and despair, our country came together with remarkable resilience and resolve. Millions of young Americans answered their nation’s call to serve, bravely setting sail across the seas to defend freedom and defeat fascism. Millions more joined the war effort on the homefront: igniting the fires of our factories and making everyday sacrifices to help propel the Allies to victory. Indeed, in one of our darkest chapters, the Greatest Generation showed the world our nation’s true greatness: the strength, unity and tenacity of the American spirit. “May it be a comfort to the Pearl Harbor community and families who lost a loved one that the luster of the extraordinary heroism and valor of that dark day will never fade. Let us continue our work to honor their service – and that of every generation of men and women in uniform – by building a future worthy of their sacrifice.” # # #