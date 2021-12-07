Wolf Administration Highlights 2021 Construction Season in South Central PA

Includes completion of I-83 widening and reconstruction near Harrisburg, two diverging diamond interchanges

Harrisburg, PA – The PennDOT Engineering District 8 region covering Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties wrapped up a successful construction season with 127 active projects, 42 of which were completed.

This work included the Interstate 83 widening and reconstruction project near Harrisburg. This project, also known as East Shore Section 1, includes widening and rebuilding a 2.77-mile section of I-83 east of the City of Harrisburg from just south of Exit 48 for Union Deposit Road, through Exit 50 for U.S. 22 (Colonial Park/Progress), to Exit 51 for Interstate 81.

A $104.7 million contract for this project was awarded to JD Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, PA, in July 2018. The project was substantially completed this fall.

East Shore Section 2 and East Shore Section 3, which extend from the southern limits of Section 1 to the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River, currently are in final design and are expected to go to construction within the next several years. Section 2 construction currently is expected to start in late 2024, while Section 3 construction is expected to start in mid-to-late 2023.

“The I-83 project near Harrisburg is the first of three major projects designed to modernize the I-83 corridor on the east shore in Dauphin County,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “These projects will result in increased mobility and safety in the Harrisburg region from Interstate 81 to the Susquehanna River.”

“This I-83 project is a prime example of how a modern interstate highway should look and perform,” said Michael Keiser, P.E., acting PennDOT deputy secretary for highway administration. “This much-needed project transformed an outdated highway requiring frequent maintenance into the safe and efficient facility that those who live and work in Pennsylvania deserve.”

In 2021, approximately $145 million in contracts were awarded for 62 projects, including 20 highway projects, 31 bridge replacements or rehabilitations, pedestrian and bicycle facilities, two safety improvements, and districtwide contracts for line painting, raised pavement markings, and sign maintenance.

Projects completed in 2021 included diverging diamond interchanges (DDI) at I-83 Exit 4/Route 851 in York County and at Route 322 and Route 222 in Lancaster County. These innovative interchanges, which are only second and third of their kind in the state, improve safety and mobility by reducing the number of conflict points with oncoming traffic and reducing the number of signal phases at the interchange.

“PennDOT District 8 continues to plan and prioritize projects necessary to keep our transportation network running efficiently,” said PennDOT District 8 Assistant District Executive for Construction Kevin Keefe, P.E. “Given the scope and complexity of the road network in south central Pennsylvania, this is no easy task. However, our dedicated staff will continue to work to ensure our highway system is maintained as efficiently as possible.”

Notable 2021 projects include:

Adams County

• Route 15 resurfacing and safety improvement project in Franklin and Carroll townships, York County and Huntington and Latimore townships, $19.4 million;

• Route 94/Route 234 intersection improvement project in Reading Township, $3.7 million; and

• Route 94 resurfacing in Berwick Hamilton and Oxford townships, and on Route 194 in Berwick and Hamilton townships and Abbottstown Borough, $3.3 million.

Cumberland County

• Route 11 resurfacing in Shippensburg Borough, and Shippensburg and Southampton townships, $3.5 million; and

• I-81 resurfacing in Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton, and Penn townships, $26.5 million.

Dauphin County

• Route 22 resurfacing from the City of Harrisburg to Dauphin Borough, $13.5 million;

• Route 39 (Hershey Park Drive) pavement preservation project in Derry Township, including resurfacing Route 743, Route 2036, and Route 2018 (Walton Avenue), $3.3 million;

• I-83 widening and reconstruction project, $104.7 million; and

• I-81 sound wall project, $9 million.

Franklin County

• Replacement or rehabilitation of six bridge structures on Route 30 in Franklin County, $7.1 million; and

• Route 1006 (Main Street) resurfacing in the Village of Scotland, Greene Township, $5 million.

Lancaster County

• Route 23/Route 1003 improvement project in Upper Leacock Township, $4.7 million;

• Intelligent transportation system upgrades on Route 30, Route 283, Route 222, I-81, I-78, Route 22, and Route 11, $7.5 million;

• Route 222 resurfacing project in Ephrata and West Earl townships, $6.3 million;

• Route 322/Route 222 DDI, $10.9 million;

• Route 722 widening and reconstruction project at the Route 283 interchange (Landisville), $18.5 million; and

• Route 1003 resurfacing project in East Lampeter and Upper Leacock townships, $3.2 million.

Lebanon County

• I-78/I-81 pavement preservation project, $5.5 million;

• Route 241 (Colebrook Road) roundabout project in North Cornwall Township, including resurfacing and curve realignment, $3.4 million;

• Route 422 two-bridge replacement project in Jackson Township, $3.1 million; and

• A two-bridge replacement project on Route 934 (Bellegrove Road) in North Annville Township, and Route 22 over Beach Run in Bethel Township, $3.4 million.

Perry County

• Route 17 bridge rehabilitation project over Route 4006 (Sugar Run Road), Norfolk Southern Railroad and Juniata River, $3.8 million;

• Route 22 dual single-span structure replacements in Howe Township, $12 million; and

• Route 22 (William Penn Highway) resurfacing in Greenwood, Howe, Buffalo, and Watts townships, $9.7 million.

York County

• I-83/Route 851 DDI, $29.9 million;

• I-83 resurfacing in Manchester Township, $5.3 million;

• Route 181 (North George Street) safety improvements and resurfacing in Manchester Township, $12.4 million;

• Route 462 (Hellam Street) resurfacing in Wrightsville Borough and Hellam Township, $3.2 million;

• Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge replacement in Spring Garden and Springettsbury townships, $6.4 million;

• Route 1037 (Accomac Road) emergency repairs in Hellam Township, $693,873;

• Route 2003 improvement project in Springettsbury Township, $3.2 million; and

• Multiple structure replacements on Route 2014 (Burkholder Road) in Lower Windsor and Chanceford townships, Route 2016 (Pleasant Grove Road) in Lower Windsor and Chanceford townships, Route 2016 (Pleasant Grove Road) in Chanceford Township, and Route 2077 (Stamper Road) in Chanceford Township, $4.9 million.

Districtwide Projects

• A districtwide line painting project covering interstates and other high-volume roadways in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties, $1.3 million;

• Raised pavement marking project on state highways in Adams, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties, $259,323; and

• Bridge maintenance work on various bridges in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties from 2018-2022, $6.8 million.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at District 8

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

###