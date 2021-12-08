CastRoomsTM by Leesburg Concrete Co Inc Cut Classroom Construction Time & Costs
We see CastRoomsTM as an affordable, more secure option to portables and a faster and more economical option to traditional construction. They are being well received by the school districts.”LEESBURG, FLORIDA, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leesburg Concrete, a leading manufacturer of precast concrete buildings, announced today the launch of CastRoomsTM—a new series of precast concrete classroom buildings that save school districts considerable construction time and money compared to site-built construction.
— Kirk Rouse, President, Leesburg Concrete
As school districts deal with replacing aging portables and seek options for growing student populations, CastRoomsTM quickly meet the need for expanded space. The buildings are pre-engineered and meet State Requirements for Educational Facilities and are State-approved by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Because of this upfront work, the buildings can typically be installed in as little as 12-16 weeks and eliminate the need for additional engineering and architectural fees, offering significant savings.
CastRoomsTM come in single-story and two-story plans and can fulfill the need for single, double, or multiple classrooms. The interior space is flexible and can include ADA bathrooms, and the exterior can be matched architecturally to existing campus buildings. CastRoomsTM are engineered to exceed all Florida wind load requirements and withstand winds up to 200 mph. This allows students to stay safe in the building during extreme weather events.
Leesburg Concrete President, Kirk Rouse, said, “We see CastRoomsTM as an affordable, more secure option to portables and a faster and more economical option to traditional construction. They are being well received by the school districts. We’ve already installed classrooms in Lake County and have received additional orders from Lake and Hernando counties which are in production now.”
About Leesburg Concrete
Leesburg Concrete Company, Incorporated is a family-owned business started in 1983. The company manufactures a wide range of quality precast concrete products in their PCI architecturally certified, 18,000 sf precast concrete plant. Their clients include commercial, government, and public companies along the east coast from Florida to Canada. In addition to CastRoomsTM, the company works with clients to design custom precast buildings to fit their unique needs. They also manufacture architectural precast wall panels, steps, decks, loading dock ramps, concrete boardwalks, stairs, stair treads, and they are a licensed producer of Easi-Set and Easi-Span buildings.
Interested parties can call for more information at 352.787.4177. More details about CastRoomsTM can be found at https://leesburgconcrete.com/.
Donna Campanelli
Guardian Solutions LLC
+1 719-330-8531
email us here