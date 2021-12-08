Submit Release
News Search

There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,655 in the last 365 days.

New Bitcoin ATM opens in Allentown, PA 373 W Susquehanna St, for buying and selling cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin ATM - J&O Fast Fix – Moving Equipment Store - Allentown, Pennsylvania

Bitcoin ATM - 373 W Susquehanna St, Allentown, PA 18103

Bitcoin ATM - J&O Fast Fix – Moving Equipment Store - Allentown, Pennsylvania

Bitcoin ATM - 373 W Susquehanna St, Allentown, PA 18103

"J&O Fast Fix" – moving equipment store

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Allentown, PA. The new machine is located in the "J&O Fast Fix" – electronic repair store located at 373 W Susquehanna St, Allentown, PA 18103. The Bitcoin ATM is located indoors just to the right of the entrance, and allows customers to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC) instantly. This Bitcoin ATM machine is available 7 seven days a week and is servicing the entire Allentown, as well as Lehigh region including the Fullerton and Fountain Hill neighborhoods.

Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.

The new Bitcoin ATM in Allentown uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.

ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.


J&O Fast Fix - moving equipment store

Allentown

373 W Susquehanna St, Allentown, PA 18103

Open: 9:00am -8:00pm (Sun: 8am-2pm)


Visit today to sell or buy bitcoin in real time.

Ted Stevenot
Hippo Kiosks LLC
+1 610-508-3009
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

How to use a Bitcoin ATM to buy Bitcoin

You just read:

New Bitcoin ATM opens in Allentown, PA 373 W Susquehanna St, for buying and selling cryptocurrencies

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.