New Bitcoin ATM opens in Allentown, PA 373 W Susquehanna St, for buying and selling cryptocurrencies
"J&O Fast Fix" – moving equipment storeALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Allentown, PA. The new machine is located in the "J&O Fast Fix" – electronic repair store located at 373 W Susquehanna St, Allentown, PA 18103. The Bitcoin ATM is located indoors just to the right of the entrance, and allows customers to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC) instantly. This Bitcoin ATM machine is available 7 seven days a week and is servicing the entire Allentown, as well as Lehigh region including the Fullerton and Fountain Hill neighborhoods.
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.
The new Bitcoin ATM in Allentown uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
J&O Fast Fix - moving equipment store
Allentown
373 W Susquehanna St, Allentown, PA 18103
Open: 9:00am -8:00pm (Sun: 8am-2pm)
Visit today to sell or buy bitcoin in real time.
