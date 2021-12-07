Derecho Community Forestry Grant Program thanks partners for support to help communities recover from the derecho

The Iowa Legislature appropriated $250,000 of state infrastructure funds to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for the community-based tree-planting program to help recover from the derecho.

The Derecho Community Forestry Grant Program awarded funds for 66 projects across the 27 counties included in the Governor’s Derecho Disaster Proclamation. An estimated 2,524 trees were planted on public lands in 46 derecho impacted communities. All $250,000 available funds were awarded.

Award recipients were required to provide a dollar-for-dollar cash match for purchase of trees and materials from Iowa businesses. The DNR thanks the following organizations for providing cash match dollars to award recipients: BCLUW Schools Parent Educator Partnership; Bettendorf PPEL Funding; Carol Donovan Beautification Fund; Cedar County Conservation; City of Altoona; City of Ames; City of Ankeny; City of Bondurant; City of Cedar Rapids ReLeaf; City of Colfax; City of Coralville; City of Des Moines; City of Grimes; City of Grinnell; City of Huxley; City of Iowa City; City of Johnston; City of Low Moor; City of Madrid; City of Marion; City of Nevada; City of Newton; City of North Liberty; City of Pleasant Hill; City of Springville; City of Tipton; City of Urbandale; City of Van Horne; City of Washington; City of Washington Betterment Foundation; City of Washington Tree Board; City of Waukee; City of West Des Moines; Clinton Conservation Foundation; Grinnell 1000 Trees; Grundy County Conservation Trust Fund; Hardin County Conservation; Jones County Conservation; Linn County Conservation; Marshall County Conservation; North Polk Community School District; Prairie City Monroe Community School District; Poweshiek County Conservation Trust Fund; Residents of Dysart; Rotary Club of Boone Welcome Train Fund; Trees Forever Planting Hope; Trees Forever and Alliant Energy Branching Out; Trees Forever and Black Hills Energy Power of Trees; University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

Thank you to Alliant Energy and the MidAmerican Foundation for funding concurrent planting projects.