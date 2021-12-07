Retail sales up 33.6% in second quarter 2021

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Dec. 7, 2021 –– The second quarter of 2021 saw a sizable increase in taxable retail sales across the state over second quarter 2020, reaching $53.7 billion, thanks to strong sales in new and used automobiles and increasing construction activity.

Retail trade, a subset of all taxable retail sales in the state, also increased 27% for a total of $24.3 billion. Retail trade includes sales of items such as clothing, furniture and automobiles, but excludes other industries, such as services and construction.

Taxable retail sales are transactions subject to the retail sales tax, including sales by retailers, the construction industry, manufacturing and other sectors.

These figures are part of a quarterly report released today by the Washington State Department of Revenue. The taxable retail sales figures compare the same quarter year-to-year to equalize any seasonal effects that would influence consumer and business spending.

Here are some sectors that saw increases in taxable retail sales during the second quarter 2021 compared to the same period (April-June) in 2020:

Construction increased 38% to $10.9 billion.

increased 38% to $10.9 billion. Taxable retail sales reported by new and used auto dealers rose 49.7% to $4.4 billion.

rose 49.7% to $4.4 billion. Building materials, garden equipment and supplies increased 17% to $3.1 billion.

increased 17% to $3.1 billion. Taxable retail sales in general merchandise stores grew by 14.5% to $3.3 billion.

stores grew by 14.5% to $3.3 billion. Apparel and Accessories sales increased by 122.5% to $1.1 billion.

The majority of sectors saw healthy second quarter taxable retail sales increases from the previous year’s second quarter.

See second quarter 2021 taxable retail sales and retail trade sales by industry.

Find out more information about taxable retail sales in:

Counties

Cities

Some highlights of 10 counties and cities in the state:

County Taxable retail sales Percent change Retail trade Percent change King $19.6 billion 35.7 $7.4 billion 28.1 Pierce $ 6.0 billion 33.2 $3.1 billion 29.5 Snohomish $ 5.1 billion 34.0 $2.7 billion 32.2 Spokane $ 3.6 billion 30.9 $1.6 billion 24.4 Clark $ 2.8 billion 35.7 $1.9 billion 27.7 Thurston $ 1.9 billion 27.4 $1.0 billion 25.0 Kitsap $ 1.6 billion 28.2 $844 million 24.1 Benton $ 1.5 billion 38.5 $668 million 30.2 Yakima $ 1.3 billion 25.2 $749 million 23.8 Whatcom $ 1.4 billion 37.4 $657 million 26.6

City Taxable retail sales Percent change Retail trade Percent change Seattle $7.5 billion 35.8 $2.3 billion 22.6 Bellevue $2.3 billion 55.3 $970 million 60.5 Tacoma $1.7 billion 33.2 $870 million 33.0 Spokane City $1.7 billion 33.0 $821 million 24.8 Vancouver $1.5 billion 40.9 $703 million 37.2 Everett $910 million 35.4 $440 million 30.7 Renton $918 million 42.0 $496 million 43.0 Puyallup $800 million 37.3 $536 million 36.2 Kennewick $712 million 38.1 $425 million 39.3 Pasco $515 million 21.8 $297 million 20.9

Compare taxable retail sales numbers for first quarter 2021 and previous years by checking out the “Retail sales for cities and counties” page on our website.

Check Revenue’s Statistics and Reports page for additional detail about taxable retail sales.

Understanding how businesses are classified

Revenue uses business tax return data to create this quarterly report. Businesses are categorized under the U.S. Census Bureau’s classification system based on their primary taxable activity. The North American Industry Classification System – or NAICS – is the same method federal statistical agencies use for the purpose of analyzing economic data.

