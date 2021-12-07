Twin Chiropractors in Solana Beach, CA That Don’t Crack or Pop Bones

Twin Chiropractors Twin chiropractors in Solana Beach, CA Holistic chiropractic

There are chiropractic twins in Solana Beach, CA that have a different way of helping people heal. They don't crack or pop bones at their chiropractic office.

I believe that we all have an innate ability to heal and even thrive. We can always create more in life, and there is no ceiling to health, wellbeing, and transformation.” — Dr. Kira Capozzolo

SOLANA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A set of twins in Solana Beach, California have been together from the start. They went to the same school, attended the same classes, received the same grades, graduated together, and now work together.Drs. Kira and Suzanna are chiropractors in Solana Beach, CA that focus on a more holistic approach to healing. They do not crack or pop any bones. You heard that right! These twin chiropractors help people recover from lifelong, chronic injuries without any major cracking or popping. How is this possible?For those that don't know, there are dozens of different chiropractic techniques. Some use straps, others use drop tables, and a few use heavy equipment. These twin chiropractors don't fall into any of those categories. Instead, they use gentle touches along the spine and neck to help people heal.How Does a Chiropractor without Neck Adjustments Work?The traditional, mainstream chiropractic care that most of us know of involves heavy forces and cracking of bones. With that as our baseline, considering a chiropractic technique without the popping of bones and joints seems unlikely. How can a chiropractor without neck adjustments help people recover from injuries?Holistic chiropractic techniques have been around for decades. Drs. Kira and Suzanna Practice what is called network spinal analysis, also known as NSA. This technique helps people release stored tension in their muscles throughout areas of their back and neck. They work with areas of the body that are resourced and tap into that energy.Why Don’t They Don’t Crack Bones?The belief is that you don't need a huge force to create the greatest amount of change. holistic practices, such as network spinal analysis, have an emotional component to them. If you believe that your emotions can affect your body, this chiropractic technique could be a good fit for you.This holistic chiropractic technique is backed by science. A significant amount of research was conducted at the University of California Irvine . Research has been done regarding the wave that people experience during a network spinal session as a central pattern generator.The gentle touches that these chiropractors place along people's back and spine help to release store attention, and loosen up these muscle groups. Over time, we can lose flexibility and mobility of certain body parts. This chiropractic care helps put parts of your body back online. You can reactive the strength of your lower back, and experience fewer pains and aches in that area.The Future of Holistic Chiropractic CareWhat is the future of this type of holistic chiropractic care? Well, everyone has their preference when it comes to healing their bodies. Some people really enjoy getting their next cracked, and that is OK. Other people are frightened by the idea of a chiropractor popping their bones.When it comes down to it, most active techniques are extremely effective in helping someone heal and recover from injury. Determining your preference are the chiropractic technique is important to figure out what the best direction is for you.Holistic practices of all modalities are likely to become more and more popular going into the future. Throughout the pandemic, Anxiety has been a major struggle for society. Holistic chiropractic care works with the emotional component of healing to help fight against things like stress, anxiety, and depression. Although it is not mainstream, it has a bright future in the world of wellness and healing.

