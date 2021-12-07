Home Care Pulse and SwyftOps Announce Integration Partnership to Streamline Caregiver Training

About

SwyftOps is a core operating system and overall software solution for a homecare business. Its startup-to-enterprise scalability frees up subscribers to focus on quality of care and business growth. It's a secure HIPAA-compliant vault for employee and client data, and strategically combines that data to offer and assign shifts, and formulate schedules. It's an EVV-compliant timekeeping and privacy-assured communication tool. It's an FLSA gross payroll calculator, and an invoice generator for both simple and complex payer scenarios. SwyftOps includes a mini-CRM for early business development. It's both the origin of and destination for assessments and care plans, for care notes, and a permanent document archive.

