A SwyftOps Same-Day Pay Option? Tapcheck That Box!
EINPresswire.com/ -- (Wichita, Kansas) – SwyftOps, a home care operating system, has an agreement in principle with Tapcheck to offer its subscribers a fully integrated same-day pay option for their employees. SwyftOps subscribers either own or franchise home care and healthcare agencies throughout the United States, and Tapcheck provides a convenient, cost-free way to offer employees the financial flexibility of on-demand pay, which a Harris poll reveals that 72% of employees want, but only 6% have as an option.
The integration with Tapcheck enables hands-off administration of an on-demand pay benefit for SwyftOps subscribers. Once setup is complete, enrollment requests, withdrawal calculations, payment issuance, reimbursement deductions, and other related tasks will all be automated with no intervention required from employers. This automation is also made possible as a result of the intuitive Tapcheck app provided to employees.
More than ever, hourly employees are under significant financial stress, and 78% live paycheck to paycheck. Tapcheck's on-demand offering alleviates that stress which costs employers an estimated $500B annually in reduced productivity and absenteeism. It also reinforces retention and recruiting in industries where replacement costs can average $2400 per employee.
Tapcheck also provides the convenience of a full-featured paycard, which replaces paper checks and caters to unbanked employees. Tapcheck also addresses overall financial well-being with tools to educate employees and improve financial literacy.
SwyftOps president Bruce Berglind mentions, “A same-day earned pay option is a risk-free, cost-free differentiator in the labor marketplace. It’s a better option than payday loans, and operationally it’s more desirable and feasible than shortening pay periods.” The integration is available as of March 2021.
SwyftOps is a core operating system and overall software solution for a home care business. Its startup-to-enterprise scalability frees up subscribers to focus on quality of care and business growth. It's a secure HIPAA-compliant vault for employee and client data, and strategically combines that data to offer and assign shifts, and formulate schedules. It's an EVV-compliant timekeeping and privacy-assured communication tool. It's an FLSA gross payroll calculator, and an invoice generator for both simple and complex payer scenarios. SwyftOps includes a mini-CRM for early business development. It's both the origin of and destination for assessments and care plans, for care notes, and a permanent document archive. Learn more at https://swyftops.com/ .
Tapcheck is a payroll benefit, offered at no-cost to employers, that enables them to provide the financial flexibility of on-demand pay to their employees. Tapcheck allows employees to access their earnings before payday and helps distinguish companies from other employers. With this benefit, employees can cover a bill that is due in the middle of a pay cycle or an emergency expense without having to take on more credit card debt, overdraft fees, late fees, or a predatory loan. With more productive and motivated employees and lower related expenses, this significantly improves a company's bottom line.
Chris Trempe
