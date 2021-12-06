2021-12-06 14:05:38.613 $50,000 Show Me Cash Prize Won In St. Peters

2021-12-06 14:05:38.613

A St. Charles County resident purchased a $50,000 jackpot-winning Show Me Cash ticket for the Nov. 17 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Schnucks Market, 48 Plaza 94, in St. Peters.

In 2021, 49 Show Me Cash players have purchased tickets that matched all five numbers drawn to win a jackpot prize. Those jackpots total more than $7.2 million in prizes, with an average prize of more than $148,000. Since sales for the Draw Game began in 2008, Show Me Cash jackpot winners have won a combined $116.7 million.

In the last fiscal year, Scratchers and Draw Games tickets purchased from St. Charles County retailers won Missouri Lottery players more than $68.7 million in total prizes. Those retailers received more than $6 million in commissions and bonuses in the same period, and educational programs in the county received more than $18.9 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. For a list of how those funds were dispersed by school district, visit MOLottery.com