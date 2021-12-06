Submit Release
News Search

There were 865 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,937 in the last 365 days.

2021-12-06 14:05:38.613 $50,000 Show Me Cash Prize Won In St. Peters

2021-12-06 14:05:38.613

Story Photo

A St. Charles County resident purchased a $50,000 jackpot-winning Show Me Cash ticket for the Nov. 17 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Schnucks Market, 48 Plaza 94, in St. Peters.

In 2021, 49 Show Me Cash players have purchased tickets that matched all five numbers drawn to win a jackpot prize. Those jackpots total more than $7.2 million in prizes, with an average prize of more than $148,000. Since sales for the Draw Game began in 2008, Show Me Cash jackpot winners have won a combined $116.7 million.

In the last fiscal year, Scratchers and Draw Games tickets purchased from St. Charles County retailers won Missouri Lottery players more than $68.7 million in total prizes. Those retailers received more than $6 million in commissions and bonuses in the same period, and educational programs in the county received more than $18.9 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. For a list of how those funds were dispersed by school district, visit MOLottery.com

You just read:

2021-12-06 14:05:38.613 $50,000 Show Me Cash Prize Won In St. Peters

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.