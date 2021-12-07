8 GPU Servers for Enterprise and Research Expertly Engineered by Nor-Tech

Nor-Tech has extensive experience building the best performing 8 GPU servers for enterprise and research institutions.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, the leading experts on Linux-based high-performance technology solutions, has extensive experience building the best performing 8 GPU servers for enterprise and research institutions.

The company’s 8 GPU server, delivers the best performance per-watt, per square-foot, per-dollar; with the lowest total cost of ownership and highest quality components and materials. All of Nor-Tech’s HPC technology is backed by its industry-leading NT-EZ HPC Cluster Support Solutions Portfolio—which offers a suite of key HPC-related services—most at no cost to clients.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “We have a strong industry reputation for very responsive service and support. Many of our competitors don’t fully grasp that there is no point in having experience and expertise if clients can’t access it when they need it. Not only are our engineers accessible and eager to help, in all likelihood, the engineer who takes the support request will be very familiar with the specific client and their specific technology.”

Nor-Tech has a hard earned reputation as one of the most qualified software integrators in the world. All software is fully leveraged when the technology leaves the Nor-Tech facility. This allows clients to begin work within hours of delivery.

As a leading Linux expert, Nor-Tech offers a full range of open source, Linux-based technology from servers to turnkey HPC clusters. This is a key qualifier for system builders and integrators since 99.6% of the fastest supercomputers now run Linux.

While it’s widely acknowledged that open source software is significantly less expensive; without expertise on the design end; complexity, troubleshooting, and maintenance quickly become barriers. Nor-Tech’s engineering team, which averages 10-plus years of Linux experience, excels at provisioning, scheduling and resource management of cluster hardware; maximizing compilers and accelerators; and configuring the low latency fabric that connects nodes together.

This is how one 8 GPU server client—a Computing Facilities Manager at a Major Research University-- explained the benefits of working with Nor-Tech: “The highlight of our relationship with Nor-Tech has been their ability to accommodate our increasing GPU needs in an efficient and sustainable way. Their capability for customizing the systems to our needs was important. It provides us with an enormous amount of computing capacity per dollar. Nor-Tech has been a key partner for us for a long time.”

Nor-Tech is on CRN's list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research's prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a complete high performance computer solution provider for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech's high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world.


