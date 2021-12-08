Front Office Sports Announces the 2021 Best Employers in Sports
Front Office Sports has announced the Best Employers in Sports Presented by FEVO award winners, recognizing the top 30 organizations across the sports industry.
— Adam White, CEO, Front Office Sports
The winning organizations represent the top 15 percent of all sports industry companies that participated in the third annual survey, across multiple sectors within the industry, including agencies, brands, teams, governing bodies, leagues, tech, media and more.
The Front Office Sports 2021 Best Employers in Sports Presented by FEVO winners are:
● 4Front
● Aquarius Sports & Entertainment
● The Aspire Group
● Athelo Group
● Bismarck Larks
● Blenders Eyewear
● Boyd Sports
● Buzzer
● Denver Broncos
● From Now On
● Good Karma Brands
● Hyperice
● Just Women’s Sports
● LaLiga
● LeagueApps
● MOJO
● Navigate
● Opendorse
● Premier Lacrosse League
● Publicis Sport & Entertainment
● Robin
● Savannah Bananas
● Scout Sports & Entertainment
● STN Digital
● StellarAlgo
● Tagboard
● Team IMPACT
● United Soccer League
● USA Triathlon
● Volt Athletics
“We’ve found that best practices in keeping employees engaged and energized are increasingly important in the current climate,” said Adam White, Chief Executive Officer of FOS. “These unique sports industry perspectives certainly lend themselves to other industries as workplaces continue to adapt in a challenging world.”
Navigate, Scout Sports & Entertainment, 4Front, Opendorse and StellarAlgo are three-time winners. Two-time winners include LeagueApps (2020), Aquarius Sports & Entertainment (2019), Hyperice (2019), Good Karma Brands (2020), STN Digital (2020), USA Triathlon (2020) and the Savannah Bananas (2020).
Established in 2019, the Front Office Sports Best Employers in Sports Award Presented by FEVO recognizes organizations across the sports industry that are doing the best for their employees.
This year’s survey featured responses from more than 1,300 people employed in the sports industry. Participants were asked a series of closed and open-ended questions on the topics of leadership, diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, opportunities for development and advancement, company philanthropic and social involvement, and employee health and wellbeing. In collaboration with primary research partner Yrdstck, responses were evaluated using patented AI technology powered by Canvs, free from subjectivity and human bias.
ABOUT FOS:
FOS is “the smarter sports news network,” anchored by our flagship brand Front Office Sports, and our emerging brand Sports Section. We are a newsletter-first publisher and the only sports news publisher focused on owning the inbox of our audience. We cover the numbers behind sports from every angle – from Peloton’s earnings report to statistical trends that will help you win your fantasy league – and meet our more than 700,000 subscribers in their inbox daily. In 2021, FOS was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and we have had our client work recognized as finalists for various industry awards.
ABOUT FEVO:
FEVO lets friends shop together with the Friend-Powered Cart™. FEVO’s social commerce technology allows friends to bring friends into their online shopping journey where they can gather, plan and purchase together, right on your brand site. It all adds up to more shoppers, more fun and more sales.
