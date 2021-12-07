Actor RON J. ROCK Makes Ruthless Return for Season 2 of Hit BET Sports Drama ‘GAMES PEOPLE PLAY’
Ron J. Rock returns as Jason Tucker in Season 2 of BET series 'GAMES PEOPLE PLAY' (photo courtesy: BET)
Ambitious and smooth, Jason Tucker is back with his sights set on becoming the Mayor of InglewoodLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor Ron J. Rock returns as the ruthless Jason Tucker for the second season of the sexy and suspenseful BET sports drama series, GAMES PEOPLE PLAY.
Based on Angela Burt-Murray’s book Games Divas Play, the highly-stylized series explores the lives, loves, and scandals on and off the court of a professional basketball team in Los Angeles. The new season picked up with paternity concerns for Marques and Vanessa, while Nia’s investigation of a secret society causes trouble between MJ and Laila.
Last season, audiences met Jason Tucker (Rock) when he used his connections to help Laila get approved for her apartment. Now in Season 2, Jason is back with his ambitious but dirty nature emerging as he sets his sights on a ruthless run for Mayor of Inglewood.
Rock is part of the stellar cast that includes Sarunas J. Jackson, Lauren London, Jackie Long, Parker McKenna Posey, Karen Obilom, Brandi Denise, and Kendall Kyndall.
Executive produced by Tracey Edmonds, Angela Burt-Murray and Vanessa Middleton, Rock was excited at the opportunity to showcase a different side of his talents, sharing “Jason Tucker is definitely not me at all. It was great to step out of my comfort zone to portray a character that will shake up the way people perceive me. He is not a nice guy. This is very different from anything I’ve ever played, which makes it fun.”
Rock is best known for his role alongside Gerard Butler and Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson in the gritty crime-thriller Den of Thieves, as Junior, the young banker caught in the middle of a bank heist. More recently, he starred opposite the late Michael K. Williams, closing deals as a successful real estate agent in Destined; and emerged in the action-thriller Assault on VA-33, starring Sean Patrick Flanery and Michael Jai White. Television audiences will recognize Rock from his notable appearance as Rajon on the ABC hit cop-drama The Rookie alongside Nathan Fillion, and for his stint as the ‘Green Machine’ super hero in the Naked Juice commercial.
Born in Brooklyn and raised in New Jersey, Rock also has his sights set on producing with several projects currently in the works.
