Leading Cannabis Brand Green Revolution Launches WildSide MAX Cannabis Drinks
Building on it's line of WildSide cannabis-infused drinks, Green Revolution introduces rapid onset WildSide MAX Shots.
With this product, we are excited to give cannabis consumers an all-natural, convenient and effective option that fits their lifestyle needs and puts them in control of their cannabis experience.”PALM SPRINGS, CA, USA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Green Revolution, a leading Washington and California producer/processor of innovative cannabis wellness products, has announced that it is launching a line of high THC energy shots, Wildside Max. Each shot is vegan, made with real fruit, and packs a punch with 100 mg of THC. Wildside shots MAX are launching simultaneously in California and Washington and will be available in 3 popular flavors: lemonade, raspberry and lemon berry energy. The innovative products are manufactured using ground-breaking nanoemulsification technology for fast-acting effects and maximum bioavailability.
Wildside shots MAX are intended for seasoned consumers who will appreciate the convenience of a powerful, fast-acting formulation in a portable, go-anywhere form factor. The shots form a new and exciting category in the growing segment of cannabis beverages and give consumers a new, convenient and easy to manage way to consume cannabis. Designed with portability and discretion in mind, the shots facilitate a number of consumption scenarios that align with the users’ lifestyle. Shots are a good option whether you want to share them with friends during a social occasion or as a pick me up after a hard day or work or as fuel for a mellow weekend.
Like a number of other recent Green Revolution innovations produced using nano emulsification technology (Wildside beverages, Doozies, tinctures, and topicals), the shots deliver a much faster onset time than traditional products and have significantly increased bioavailability, meaning the body can utilize far more of the product and produce stronger results than legacy, non-nano formulations.
Shots feature a 4x faster onset time and are up to 85% bioavailable, a remarkable achievement in a field where only a small portion of the actual product is able to produce the desired effect. The result is users can do more with less; a compact Wildside shot packs a big punch. Oh and the taste is pure, natural fruit flavor with no cannabis aftertaste.
Said Green Revolution CEO and founder, Leo Shlovsky, “with this product, we are excited to give cannabis consumers a highly convenient and effective option that fits their lifestyle needs and puts them in control of their cannabis experience. Wildside shots are vegan, all-natural, and gluten-free, and packed with terpenes for flavorful and highly effective 100 mg formulations that will satisfy even the most seasoned and demanding of users.”
With the addition of 2 new flavors of Wildside shots Max, Green Revolution is expanding its popular shots offering to 6 flavors – 3 flavors in the 5mg dose category and 3 flavors in the Max format of 100 mg THC.
The Wildside shots Max line-up features bold lemon-berry energy, lemonade, and raspberry flavors. The shots will be available for retail starting the week of December 6, just in time for the holidays. A perfect stocking stuffer, Wildside shots will be a welcome holiday gift for all savvy cannabis connoiseurs.
