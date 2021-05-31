Green Revolution Wildside Beverages are Selected as one of Ten Hottest THC Beverages in the Country by MJ Brand Insights
Green Revolution showed significant growth & market adoption for its Wildside cannabis-infused hydration beverages, ranking in the Top 10 Hottest THC Beverages.
This result is a testament to the culture of innovation at Green Revolution and our commitment to use the finest natural ingredients and state of the art processes.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Revolution Wildside Beverages are Selected as one of Ten Hottest THC Beverages in the Country by MJ Brand Insights.
THC Cannabis beverages are an increasingly popular and competitive category as new and existing cannabis consumers embrace edibles in growing numbers.
Leveraging consumer engagement data from earned media, websites, and social media, MJ Brand Insights ranked top cannabis beverage brands by how well they resonated with end users online.
The survey does not measure performance by units sold but rather through user engagement with the brands in their online channels.
Competing with established and respected brands like Dixie Elixirs and Cann, Green Revolution demonstrated significant growth and market adoption for its Wildside line of gluten-free, cannabis-infused hydrating beverages, made in popular flavors like Lemon Ginger Bliss, Blackberry Lemonade, and Mango Tropical Storm.
Formulated with antioxidants and electrolytes and powered by a proprietary UNET nano technology, WildSide is the fastest-acting, most hydrating beverage in the market.
Said CEO of Green Revolution, Leo Shlovsky, “This result is a testament to the culture of innovation at Green Revolution and our commitment to use the finest natural ingredients and state of the art processes to produce products that drive positive change in people’s lives.”
Wildside Beverages is a next generation product that is designed from the ground up to serve the needs of a discerning modern cannabis consumer. With its focus on delivering precise user experiences and manufactured using our wholly organic nano technology, the Wildside line is redefining the cannabis beverages category.
This industry recognition is just the latest in a string of impressive wins for Green Revolution in 2021. Green Revolution won the Best Tincture award at the 2021 Farmers Cup in San Diego. And the Best THC Edible at the Weedcon Cup in Hollywood for their Peach Doozies 1:1 Elevate gummies.
Last Month, Green Revolution walked away with several milestone wins at the Seattle Sun Cup including Best Topical, Best CBD Edible, Best Tincture, and the Best Sweet Edible.
