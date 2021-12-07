StrategITcom, LLC Completes Move to Tampa, FL

Strategitcom CTOaaS

Strategitcom, LLC has completed its move to the Tampa, Fl area bringing its flagship CTOaaS to Tampa Bay and announces the launch of its 2022 workshop series

TAMPA, FL, USA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategitcom, LLC is happy to announce that it has completed its move from Mississippi to the Tampa, FL area. Strategitcom is a provider of technology products and services and vendor neutral broker for data centers, cloud, colo, and telecommunications, cybersecurity, and other solutions. Through in-house experience and an extensive network of partners, the company is working to build a fierce support system for SMBs (Small to Medium Businesses), enterprises, and data centers. Their flagship offering, CTOaaS (CTO as a Service) or fractional CTO/CIO service is designed to provide part-time CTO/CIO services to companies that need technology direction but don't have the need for a full-time Chief Information /Chief Technology Officer on staff. Navigating technology and data center needs for a new business or established business can be tough. Many companies threw in solutions over the pandemic that may or may not be the best long-term solution. From startup to checkup, CTOaaS is available on an hourly or retainer basis helping companies a day a week, a day a month, or as needed for projects. The company also is announcing the launch of its new workshop series.

According to Carrie Goetz, Principal, and CTO, "The company moved here in the summer in large part due to the growing tech sector in Tampa Bay and the business-friendly climate of FL. We feel it is high time that no-nonsense technology services are offered to support the growing number of small businesses here in Tampa Bay and around the country. In addition to our CTOaaS offering, we are launching our new business empowerment series, Technology for Small Businesses, both virtually and in-person to the Tampa Bay area in 2022. These workshops help bring years of technology experience to companies just starting out or in need of a tune-up. We are so proud of our role in our community." These seminars will help companies lay out their technology roadmaps, understand security, and cybersecurity, technology procurement, and technology tools to propel their success. Think of them as a shortcut to technology series. Each will focus on a specific topic from a variety of industry experts with plenty of time for Q&A."

Strategitcom's technology workshops and services cover a myriad of business needs from data center design to disaster recovery, telecommunications solutions and space brokerage, security, and other services. Goetz is a global keynote speaker and staunch advocate for women, vets, and diversity in tech. Her podcast is dedicated to careers for women, trades, and vets in tech aimed at those considering careers in the data center and technology industry. "With the impact of Covid-19 on our workforce, women in tech and the overall workforce have decreased at an alarming rate." According to Goetz, "We have taken significant steps backward in the gender parity race in technology. Yet we know that companies do better with women on the board and on the payroll. Our workshops are designed to give SMBs a hand up through business ownership success. There isn't a business around that can't benefit from a technology plan. Our goal is to cut down the research and time needed to get the technology supporting the business. We look forward to supporting the telecom and technology needs of businesses in our new home state." This woman-owned enterprise is unapologetically chartered to assure that 50% of all employees will be female and 50% of all partner referrals will go to female, diversly-owned, or veteran-owned businesses. For more information go to Strategitcom's website or email info@strategitcom.com.