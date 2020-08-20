Carrie Goetz Featured in global publication Analytics Insight Top 10 Most Influential Women in Technology 2020

The importance of a diverse technical community is undisputed. On a global front, some women truly lead the pack and Carrie Goetz is one of those leaders.

BRANDON, MS, USA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to global publication Analytics Insight's edition highlighting the Top 10 Most Influential Women in Technology 2020 issue, "women who have overcome the gender barriers and set an influential example for their peers have shown that women can be successful as a boss. It is high time we encourage and strive for change, and anchor norms of diversity, equality, and equity to the bottom line of the tech industry." This publication features women that have reached out in their own merit as champions of diversity showcasing the advantages that women wield as decision-makers and trailblazing companies shaping the next generation in the tech industry.

StrategITcom, LLC is currently involved in design for intelligent buildings, smart cities, edge compute and modular data centers, but their flagship CTOaaS provides technical direction and procurement assistance to businesses on a retainer basis, a day a week, a day a month, or in short bursts of hours. The company believes that it is important for companies to have guidance and access to technology without building technical debt that is often costly to remedy. The company and Carrie are committed to diversity throughout the tech industry. AI is a great example of where diversity matters. From an Artificial Intelligence (AI) perspective, it has been proven that the code carries the bias of the coder. Society is going to force AI to become more ethical across smart cities and AI usage in general. The company believes that finding the correct solution is critical while fostering an environment of innovation. According to StrategITcom CTO and Principal, Carrie Goetz, "Diversity is simply part of the solution assuring that tech is ethically applied. "

Goetz says, "I am honored to be amongst the amazing women in this issue. The attrition rate for women in tech is, at last check, 67% which is deplorable. Women don't just move to another company, they tend to move to a completely different profession. I find that unacceptable. These amazing women chose to create companies with a purpose." International keynote speaker, Carrie has made a career in tech with a mission to reach young women and other diverse groups to assure that their voices are heard. "We can do a lot when we make a point to be inclusive. We can learn a lot when we chose to inclusively listen. Age, gender, backgrounds, etc. all have something meaningful to contribute, especially in tech. That is why I started my podcast, Careers for Women, Trades, and Veterans in Tech. Just think of the diversity in thought across these backgrounds." By 2025, it is estimated that one-third of the tech industry will gray out (retire). "We have to bring awareness of the various careers across the data center and technology industry to kids across all walks of life. For them to feel that these careers are an option, they need to recognize themselves in technology mentors and leaders from construction to the cloud." Carrie is a mentor and diversity champion in AFCOM, Infrastructure Masons, 7x24Exchange, ASIS, BICSI, CompTIA, IEEE, and other industry organizations working to impact the next generation of talent. Curriculum is a slow-moving machine and technology is anything but. In the span of the 4 or 5 years it takes to get a degree, technology has turned over multiple times. That is one reason that Goetz champions skills-based hiring.

An example of a fun project she is involved in now with the Infrastructure Masons features an opportunity to build a pipeline of diverse talent in the digital infrastructure industry. Beginning next month, iMasons will support a senior design capstone project in digital infrastructure with their first team of 3-5 students at Hampton University, one of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) as a pilot project. These students will all graduate in June having done their senior project on digital infrastructure. Hampton is part of the Inclusive Engineering Consortium, a collaboration of the engineering colleges of the HBCUs and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), forming a super department of over 180 faculty and 2000 students. On successful completion of the pilot at Hampton, IEC is very excited to expand the program across all their schools. IEC is centered on engineering but the plan is to include business and other majors in future project teams. Carrie says, "We have to reach diverse talent through innovative projects. The IMasons scholarship fund is a great example of tech paying it forward. 50% of the scholarship dollars are targeted to women. As a member of the education committee, we love it when a scholarship is awarded." Carrie is also a veteran liaison through IMasons bringing training and jobs to veterans and their spouses throughout the mission critical industry.

StrategITcom is proud to congratulate Carrie on this recognition of her efforts. As principal, Carrie made it part of the company charter to assure that 50% of the company employees and 50% of partner referrals go to women, diversely owned or veteran-owned companies. This exemplifies our commitment to creating a better technical landscape for those who want to work in our industry.