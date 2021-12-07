Co-chairs Philip Hewitt and Stefan Pryzyborski, invitation to join SMi’s 5th Annual 3D Cell Culture Conference

SMi reports: Co-Chairs, Philip Hewitt and Stefan Pryzyborski for SMi’s 5th Annual 3D Cell Culture invite industry professionals to join the conference in 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philip Hewitt, Global Head of Early Investigative Toxicology, Merck and Stefan Przyborski, Professor in Cell Technology, Durham University invite industry professionals by releasing invite letter to join SMi’s 5th Annual 3D Cell Culture Conference 2022.

This event will convene on February 9th – 10th 2022, with two interactive pre-conference workshops on the February 8th, 2022.

The co-chairs bring over many years combined wealth of experience and knowledge to the conference, Philip Hewitt is currently the Merck assessment of more advanced cell models for safety testing and potential animal replacement. Stefan Pryzyborksi has 25 years’ experience in cell biology and is currently developing new innovative approaches to manage the growth and function of cultured cells in ways that are more accurately reflective of native tissues.

Co-chairs’ invitation letter excerpt below:

‘As the co-chairs of SMi’s 5th Annual 3D Cell Culture Conference and on behalf of SMi Group, I am delighted to cordially invite you to our conference and workshops.

Experts and global authorities in the field will be joining us to look in depth at the production of complex, biologically relevant 3D cell models and their applications. Recent years have seen great leaps in the technological capabilities of the pharmaceutical industry, with 3D Cell Culture techniques at the forefront of some of the most critical clinically relevant applications of this time. From the use of Microphysiological Systems in research and development, drug safety assessment and biopharmaceutical discovery, to the advancements in the creation of organoids and complex bioengineered tissues that are quickly changing the face of drug screening and discovery.’

‘This year’s conference will also explore the regulatory perspective on this cutting-edge biotechnology. Furthermore, there will be in-depth assessment into the uses of 3D Bioprinting that are bringing in new ways of processing cells in media, as well as the generation of immune-competent microphysiological systems.’

Event Key Highlights Include:

• Discuss the uses of advanced cell technologies to construct in vitro models of human tissues

• Explore the regulatory sciences surrounding Microphysiological systems, and their development and adoption for drug safety assessment

• Uncover the major benefits of 3D modelling in enhancing clinical translation and predictability

• Utilise 3D cell culture for High Throughput drug discovery and content screening over traditional 2D methods

• Delve into advanced case studies looking into organ models: from organotypic lungs to liver spheroids

There will also be two pre-conference workshops on 8th February 2022.

Workshop A is on Reducing Attrition In Drug Discovery Through The Use Of Human Translational Cellular Models led by Wendy Rowan, Scientific Director, Novel Human Genetics, GSK.

Workshop B is on Bioprinting for 3D Cell Culture led by Kenny Dalgarno, Professor of Manufacturing Engineering, Newcastle University

The full agenda and speaker line-up are available in the download brochure online at http://www.3D-cellculture.com/PR2

SMi’s 5th Annual 3D Cell Culture 2022

Workshops: 8 February 2022

Conference: 9-10 February 2022

London, UK

About SMi Group:

