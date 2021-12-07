Lane Restriction on NB I-81 at Sound Wall Project in Dauphin County

Contractor to place barrier along exit lane to Exit 72
Harrisburg, PA – A lane restriction will be in place this week on northbound Interstate 81 so a contractor can place barrier at the I-81 sound wall project in Dauphin County.
Weather permitting, the right (exit) lane to Exit 72 (Linglestown/Paxtonia) will be closed from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM Thursday, December 9, and Friday, December 10. The exit will remain open, as will the center (travel) lane and left (passing) lane.
Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.
This $8,982,712 contract was awarded to Deblin Inc., of Mechanicsburg, and includes the construction of six sections of sound wall, drainage improvements, shoulder widening, new guide rail, barrier, signs and pavement markings.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018
###
