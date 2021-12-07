Route 22/I-376 Interchange Improvement Project Online Public Meeting Wednesday

​

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration invites the public to a virtual public meeting on the Route 22/I-376 Interchange Improvement Project on Wednesday, December 8.

The project is located at Exit 60 on I-376 in Robinson Township and will address the structural deficiencies of the Route 22/30 bridge over I-376 and improve existing and future traffic flow, operations, queuing, and safety on I-376, the adjoining ramps, ramp terminals and Route 22/30.

The project will include the replacement of the Route 22/30 structure over I-376. The proposed structure will be lengthened to accommodate possible future widening of I-376. The new structure will also increase the vertical clearance height to 16-feet 6-inches over I-376. Additionally, the interchange project will evaluate improvements to ramp connections for I-376 to Route 22/30 to improve mobility and safety.

The virtual public meeting will include a short presentation giving an overview of the project and its impacts as well as provide an opportunity for the public to ask the Project Team questions.

The meeting will be held:

Time: 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Location: Online only, link available online

To join the meeting, click the following link:

SR 22 I-376 Interchange Project (penndot.gov)

Along with the link to the Live Virtual Meeting the page also includes information on the project, contact information, and an online comment form.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the meeting will be held online only. Those unable to access the meeting or comment form online may give feedback by contacting the PennDOT Project Manager Mike Szurley at 412-429-5035 or miszurley@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

