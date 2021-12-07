Submit Release
News Search

There were 877 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,935 in the last 365 days.

Route 22/I-376 Interchange Improvement Project Online Public Meeting Wednesday

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration invites the public to a virtual public meeting on the Route 22/I-376 Interchange Improvement Project on Wednesday, December 8.

The project is located at Exit 60 on I-376 in Robinson Township and will address the structural deficiencies of the Route 22/30 bridge over I-376 and improve existing and future traffic flow, operations, queuing, and safety on I-376, the adjoining ramps, ramp terminals and Route 22/30.

The project will include the replacement of the Route 22/30 structure over I-376. The proposed structure will be lengthened to accommodate possible future widening of I-376. The new structure will also increase the vertical clearance height to 16-feet 6-inches over I-376. Additionally, the interchange project will evaluate improvements to ramp connections for I-376 to Route 22/30 to improve mobility and safety.

The virtual public meeting will include a short presentation giving an overview of the project and its impacts as well as provide an opportunity for the public to ask the Project Team questions.

The meeting will be held:

Time: 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Location: Online only, link available online

To join the meeting, click the following link:

SR 22 I-376 Interchange Project (penndot.gov)

Along with the link to the Live Virtual Meeting the page also includes information on the project, contact information, and an online comment form.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the meeting will be held online only. Those unable to access the meeting or comment form online may give feedback by contacting the PennDOT Project Manager Mike Szurley at 412-429-5035 or miszurley@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Route 22/I-376 Interchange Improvement Project Online Public Meeting Wednesday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.