Perch Founders Join Forbes "30 Under 30" Class of 2022

Perch founders Jordan Lucier, Jacob Rothman and Nate Rodman join Forbes ’30 Under 30’ Class of 2022

Boston-based entrepreneurs join a stacked list of athletes, founders and executives who are shaping the future of the sports industry

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perch founders Jacob Rothman, Nate Rodman and Jordan Lucier are among the honorees on Forbes’ 2022 30 Under 30 list in the sports category. The Boston-based entrepreneurs join an ensemble of young athletes, front-office standouts, inventive entrepreneurs and accomplished sports professionals shaping the future of the industry.

The list ran with the tagline “Meet The Athletes, Founders And Executives Pushing Sports Forward” and was assembled from a panel of judges featuring some of the sports world’s biggest players: Tracy McGrady, a Basketball Hall of Famer and entrepreneur; Jason Robins, the CEO and cofounder of DraftKings; Angela Ruggiero, a Hockey Hall of Famer and the CEO and cofounder of the market-research firm Sports Innovation Lab; and Malika Andrews, the host of ESPN’s NBA Today and an alum of the 2021 30 Under 30 list.

Other standouts from the 2022 list include Devin Booker, the star guard who helped the Phoenix Suns win their first conference title in 28 years; Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the runner-up in the American League MVP voting; Nelly Korda, the world’s top-ranked women’s golfer; and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose new contract set a signing-bonus record.

“It’s an incredible honor to be included in Forbes’ Under 30 list alongside such a distinguished list of other athletes, founders and executives making a profound difference in the sports world,” said Rothman. “It’s so overwhelming to see what started as a small idea, has developed into something with such mass appeal. But all credit goes to our team which has shown such amazing commitment and passion in changing the way everyone from professional and collegiate athletes to casual gym goers improve and maintain their fitness.”

The idea for Perch came shortly after Rothman, a former MIT varsity athlete, herniated a disc in his back during a routine workout. While recovering from his injury, he, Rodman and Lucier started to brainstorm ideas for a device that could help athletes better quantify workouts in the weight room to prevent injury and improve overall performance. The team began spending entire nights building, designing, and testing different prototypes in MIT’s machine shops.

Hardly a foot long and a few inches wide, the Perch device is composed of a 3D camera and tablet that are attached to any weight rack. An athlete walks up, logs into their personal account on the tablet and starts lifting. While the athlete lifts, the 3D camera tracks their movements and instantaneously displays important metrics such as sets, reps, velocity, and power output on the tablet. Athletes and coaches can then access the data via a web and mobile application after the workout. The data is also stored and saved to best monitor how to approach future workouts.

“What we’re doing is providing an affordable, accurate, reliable, and easy-to-use system that every coach and athlete can utilize to manage outcomes and improve performance,” said Rothman. “We aim to turn every athlete into the best version of themselves.”

“We’re fundamentally changing the way athletes lift by giving them immediate data regarding their quality of movement and keeping players and athletic programs progressing towards their goals,” added Lucier.

To date, Perch has installed hundreds of devices across the NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS, NBA and NCAA, with some of the more prominent customers including the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Phillies, Orlando Magic, Georgia Bulldogs Football and Kentucky Men’s Basketball, among others. Devices have also been installed at various military bases, fitness and performance facilities, and a growing number of high schools across the country.

