KRM22 partners with Capital.com to strengthen risk controls for the retail trading community
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KRM22 plc (LON:KRM) is pleased to announce a partnership with Capital.com, a European trading and investing platform, with the implementation of KRM22 Market Surveillance product. An exciting opportunity to add to our growing client base and continue to drive industry and regulatory standards through Market Surveillance.
The increasing popularity of online trading platforms has resulted in more intense regulatory scrutiny. In 2020, the number of new users of online trading platforms soared, with as many as 11 million new traders signing up to the most popular websites. Forward thinking firms are already pre-empting this focus by putting in place the processes and systems associated with traditional asset classes.
KRM22 Market Surveillance software provides a unique level of insight and context allowing customers to efficiently monitor their business and manage regulatory obligations with confidence. Key software features are transferable, from traditional capital markets to the modern fintech industry. Offering cloud hosted real-time processing, an extensive alerts library and integration with leading market data providers, to name a few.
Dmitry Ogievich, Chief Operating Officer, Europe at Capital.com, said: “We are proud to announce our partnership with KRM22 and the integration of the Market Surveillance software with Capital.com. KRM22’s solutions are known for their strength in preventing potential market abuse, fraud and operational breaches and this partnership further supports our commitment to robust risk management. As a fast-growing investment and trading platform, ensuring the integrity of our business and the security of our clients are of utmost importance. As we expand, we will do so in step with the highest levels of risk management, regulation and international best practices.”
Daniel Langley, Head of Compliance at KRM22 said: “We are delighted to add Capital.com to our growing market surveillance community enabling KRM22 to continue to partner with firms to adopt and implement best practices within our industry and regulatory standards for market surveillance and the monitoring of market abuse.”
About KRM22
KRM22 is a closed-ended investment company which listed on AIM on 30 April 2018. The Company has been established with the objective of creating value for its investors through the investment in, and subsequent growth and development of, target companies in the technology and software sector, with a focus on risk management in capital markets.
Through its investments and the Global Risk Platform, KRM22 helps capital market companies reduce the cost and complexity of risk management. The Global Risk Platform provides applications to help address firms' market, compliance, operations, and technology risk challenges and to manage their entire enterprise risk profile.
Capital markets companies' partner with KRM22 to optimise risk management systems and processes, improving profitability and expanding opportunities to increase portfolio returns by leveraging risk as alpha.
KRM22 plc is listed on AIM and the Group is headquartered in London, with offices in several of the world's major financial centers.
Learn more about KRM22 at www.KRM22.com.
About Capital.com
Capital.com is a high-growth investment trading fintech group of companies empowering people to participate in financial markets through secure, low-friction, innovative platforms that take the complexity out of investing. Its intuitive, award-winning platform, available on web and app, offers investors a seamless trading experience to over 3400 world-renowned markets. To help investors trade with confidence, the platform is enabled with robust risk management controls and transparent pricing while its all-in-one Investmate app delivers extensive financial lessons and educational content to support clients in their investment journey.
Capital.com has clients in over 180 countries with offices located in the UK, Gibraltar, Australia, Cyprus and Belarus. In 2020, the platform reported a 700 per cent growth in its client base, making it one of Europe’s fastest growing investment trading platforms with more than 2million clients.
Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Capital Com SV Investments Limited is Authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under license number 319/17.Capital Com Australia Limited is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393.
To find out more, please visit www.capital.com.
